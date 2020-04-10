Just the Cheese on Shark Tank: Where to buy it and what makes it special

On tonight’s Shark Tank on ABC, one tasty contender up at bat is Just The Cheese

This American food company took the idea of a snack cracker and created it wholly from pure, natural, delicious cheese. They jazz it up with a variety of flavors too and offer a healthier lower carb version of a snacking food to people who crave the crunch and salt.

Or, at the very least, it gives another gluten-free option for those watching for that. It is also a perfect treat for a Keto dieter who is avoiding all carbs.

Here is hoping that the Sharks love the taste and think so too.

Just the Cheese on Shark Tank: What makes it special?

According to their social media, it is “Family Owned • high protein • gluten free • low carb • 1 ingredient • 100% natural baked WI cheese.”

The Reeseville based company will be presented to the sharks, with CEO David Scharfman demonstrating the product and offering samples to the sharks. And all their products are handmade with 100-percent real Wisconsin cheese.

Just the Cheese is described in reviews as a cheese-lovers dream! David Sharfman is looking for upfront money to expand with a percentage offered of his business.

Sharfman comes from a family of cheese-makers and runs the company with his wife Connie, and his father too.

Like all startups, Just The Cheese was born from a small idea that they could do better in the snack category. Their product was conceived on a desire to address a perceived void in the marketplace.

On their website, Scharfman writes that they “are committed to supporting and listening to our employees and our community. It’s why my dad, Connie, and I are dedicated to employee growth and development.”

He adds:

It’s why we seek to build a kind and inclusive company culture. And it’s why we’re proud to support organizations like the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Celiac Foundation who help those with severe dietary restrictions find and enjoy our products.

Just the Cheese on Shark Tank, where to buy

David and his wife run the business by making cheese snacks out of real cheese made in their family-owned cheese factory in Reeseville in Wisconsin.

The product flavors they offer include Garlic and chive, jalapeño cheese, Wisconsin cheddar, grilled cheese, mild cheddar, and more.

The snacks have zero trans fat and are gluten-free. The prices of these snacks range by retailer. They are sold at Albertson’s, Tom Thumb, Target, HEB, and Amazon

In Canada, they are sold here.

Will the Sharks think this cheese stands alone or go whole hog and wheel and deal?

Just the Cheese joins other business ventures tonight, including Neuro gum products, First Saturday Lime, and Seriously Slime.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.