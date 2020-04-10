Neuro on Shark Tank: Where to buy it and what makes it special

Neuro co-founders Kent Yoshimura and Ryan Chen introduce their products to the world on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank.

The duo spent the last five years creating their line of Neuro gum products to help customers get into the right state of mind.

So far, they’ve sold over 10 million units, but they are looking to take the company to another level by appearing on the long-running reality show aimed at entrepreneurs.

According to the company’s website, Kent and Ryan met in college, and both have a vested interest in mental and physical wellness.

Kent trained with the Japanese Olympic Judo team, and Ryan trained with the U.S. Paralympic team while holding a 2nd-degree black belt in Kendo.

After acquiring degrees in neuroscience, economics, and chemistry, they “set out to live life to the fullest.

“But in the search for a product that would keep us going, We realized that there wasn’t anything that would help us accomplish more in a healthy and effective way.”

They didn’t want to consume energy drinks or supplements containing mysterious products. “Instead of something sugary and ineffective, we wanted clean, balanced energy… something that could be taken anywhere, anytime.”

The duo decided to launch a crowdfunding campaign, which they fully funded in only three days.

What makes Neuro special?

Created with patented cold-compression, Neuro products maintain each ingredient’s bio-availability.

The mints and gums are made with “simple, healthy ingredients synergize to improve your state of mind” They are all made from four essential ingredients.

“The synergy between these high-quality, sustainably sourced nutraceuticals have been scientifically proven to boost attention and enhance focus.”

Furthermore, the products meet the highest safety standards and are NSF approved, and FDA compliant – undergoing rigorous testing protocol to ensure that each gum and mint is consistent and effective.

Where can you buy it?

There are two sets of products in the line, Neuro gum and Neuro mint – one set is for energy and focus and another for calm and clarity.

The energy and focus gums and mints are “specially formulated with natural caffeine, L-theanine and B-vitamins to sustain the mental endurance necessary to maintain your focus,” and are available in peppermint and cinnamon.

Meanwhile, the calm and clarity products are available in ginger Thai and honey lemon, and are “expertly developed with GABA, vitamin D3, and L-theanine to optimize composure and clarity of mind.”

The gums and mints are available in 6-packs, which retail for $21, and 12-packs for $39.

The products are sold on the company’s website.

Neuro joins First Saturday Lime and Seriously Slime, among others on tonight’s episode of Shark Tank.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.