Nikki Hall jokes that Vinny Guadagnino is ‘blocked’ as he cries over Pauly D in hilarious video

Vinny Guadagnino is crying over Pauly D and Nikki Hall’s relationship in a hilarious new video. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Vinny Guadagnino has a long-standing bromance with his costar and best friend Pauly DelVecchio but that all changed when Nikki Hall came into the picture.

Pauly and Nikki met during Season 1 of Double Shot at Love and made their relationship official after reuniting in Season 2.

Since then, Vinny has tagged along as Pauly’s “side piece” and the trio has been referred to as a “throuple.”

The banter between the three of them is entertaining and Vinny’s latest video has people laughing as he cried over Pauly.

Nikki Hall jokes Vinny Guadagnino is ‘blocked’ as he cries over Pauly D

The Jersey Shore official Instagram page shared a video of Vinny as he cried while scrolling through pictures of Pauly and Nikki looking happier than ever.

Sad music played in the background as Vinny looked longingly at the photos and pretended to grieve the loss of his bromance.

Nikki shared the funny video to her Instagram stories with the words “blocked & reported” along with crying laughing emojis.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nikki jokes that she “blocked” Vinny. Pic credit: @nikkisaintclaire/Instagram

Nikki clearly has a great relationship with Vinny as she’s able to joke back and forth with him, which must be important for maintaining a relationship with Pauly since the friendship is so crucial to the two of them.

Pauly and Nikki showed their support for Vinny in his ongoing quest to find love during Season 3 of Double Shot at Love but it doesn’t look like he had the same luck as the two of them.

Vinny is single following Double Shot at Love 3

Despite leaving the show deciding to take a shot with Akielia “AK” Rucker, Vinny ultimately ended up single.

He shared an update to his Instagram stories following the show’s finale.

He let his followers know that he and AK remained friends and blamed the show’s format for the unsuccessful relationship.

He explained that the couple was unable to see each other for several months as to not give away the show’s ending.

Despite things not working out for him for a third season, Vinny shared that he’s “always down to take the shot” leaving things open-ended for a possible fourth season.

Vinny shares his relationship status following Double Shot at Love 3. Pic credit: @vinnyguadagnino/Instagram

While Vinny still remains single, fans will get to see him in action as he continues to act as a third wheel to Pauly and Nikki when Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns in the new year.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.