Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi reveals how she deals with Jersey Shore haters and takes care of her mental health

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed how she takes control of her mental health in a new PSA for mental health awareness month. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi advised her fans to do several things to improve their state of mind in a mental health PSA shared with Instagram and revealed how she deals with haters.

The mother of three was part of a video alongside her bestie Jenni “JWoww” Farley where she spoke about how one can improve their mental health in support of the month dedicated to this very delicate subject.

In a clip, Nicole said that there are things one can do to help achieve internal balance in their lives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Social media could be terrible for the mental health. Don’t read the comments, don’t care what people think about you. Just do everything for yourself which is working out, eating healthy, meditating and drinking lots of wine,” she shared.

Nicole’s castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley also shared her tips and tricks for feeling better about oneself on days when one is struggling.

“What I do to support my mental health is work out, bike riding, and when I feel particularly overwhelmed when it comes to social media, I shut it down. I feel like no matter how good I am, no matter what my mood is, social media can bring it down,” she shared.

The Jersey Shore stars revealed other methods they use to feel better

Nicole also shared other ways she turns her mood around when she is feeling particularly down,

“I love running and overall I am turning my body into something better. I also love meditating. It is something I am doing for awhile now. Being alone in a room, putting on nice, relaxing music. You literally lay there and just relax,” she explained.

The mom of three is enthusiastic about her alone time and cherishes when she can grab those spare few moments to take care of herself. She is a busy mother of Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo and wife to Jionni LaValle. Nicole also is the owner and operator of The Snooki Shop and the host of a podcast titled It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey.

Jenni is also a mother of two children, Meilani and Grayson. She recently opened up a business titled Heavenly Flower at New Jersey megamall American Dream. The store stocks maternity clothing and coordinating “mommy and me” ensembles for mothers and children.

The pals will return to JSFV beginning in June

Nicole and Jenni will return as part of the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation beginning in June. The women will be joined by fellow castmates Deena Cortese, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, his wife Lauren, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nikki Hall, Vinny Guadagnino, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

There will be lots of surprising moments, jaw-dropping exchanges and wild fun. The group heads to The Poconos for the first time ever and have a lot to catch up on.

This will be the first time the cast will be whole since November 2019, when they last taped as a group during the wedding of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira. During that event, Nicole announced to Jersey Shore’s cameras that she was done filming. The family became divided after Jenni, Nicole and Deena spoke during the reception and made comments that angered the bride and her family.

This season will run throughout the summer, followed by the new season of Double Shot at Love featuring Vinny Guadagnino as he looks for a new romance this fall.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.