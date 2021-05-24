Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares rare family photo in celebration of son Lorenzo’s Communion Day

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shared a rare family pic as her clan celebrated son Lorenzo’s First Communion Day. Pic credit: Discovery Plus

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a rare family photo in honor of her son Lorenzo’s Communion Day.

The entire LaValle clan was pictured in the snap, including Nicole’s husband Jionni, daughter Giovanna and son Angelo. The quintet stood in front of their home, which was decorated by Bedazzled Events. This was the same company that did the decorations for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wife Lauren’s luxe baby shower as seen on their Instagram feed.

In the caption of the photo seen below, Nicole expressed her joy at her son’s milestone moment.

“Happy Communion Day to my first born nugget, Lorenzo! I love you so much, my baby! (This was the best pic we could get. Welp).” she wrote.

In the snap, both Nicole and Jionni were looking at the camera. Their three children were not. Jionni was dressed from head to toe in black. Nicole wore a patterned black and white romper with a long black duster topper.

All three of the couple’s kids were dressed in white. Jionni’s held Angelo in his arms while Giovanna and Lorenzo stood in front of their mother. None of the kids looked at the photographer.

Nicole and Jionni celebrate their brood

The decorations for Lorenzo’s party were in shades of blue and white. Balloons were strewn from Nicole’s home in a cascade that reached ran the length of the structure. A large sign that read “God Bless Lorenzo” was affixed to the side of the home. A large blue and white floral arrangement was used as a lovely decoration.

Nicole’s Jersey Shore family were some of the first to congratulate Lorenzo on his communion. In the Catholic religion, communion is one of the seven sacraments one must receive as a practicing member of the faith.

Mike and Lauren shared their joy for the family. “Beautiful family!! Congrats & God Bless Lorenzo!” wrote Lauren, while Mike penned “Congratulations.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren shared joyful wishes for the LaValle clan in the comments section of Nicole’s post. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Nicole makes her triumphant return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Nicole will make her triumphant return to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the second half of Season 4.

She left the series in November 2019 on the heels of a disastrous wedding speech she made alongside Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese.

At the time, Nicole claimed that filming the show was not fun anymore and there was too much drama between cast members. This caused her to reassess if the time spent away from her family was worth it. She deemed it was not.

Nicole made the decision to return for the second half of Season 4 of the series, which features the cast as they participated in some winter fun at the Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV Thursday, June 3.