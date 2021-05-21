Snooki is unbothered after MTV Awards drama, shares sexy photo with JWOWW from Floribama Shore reunion

Nicole Polizzi shared a photograph with bestie Jenni Farley as they hosted the Floribama Shore reunion special. She appeared to be unbothered by her drama with comedienne Nikki Glaser at the MTV Awards. Pic credit: MTV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi appeared to be unbothered by her recent awards drama with MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted host Nikki Glaser. She posed for a sexy photo with Jenni “JWoww” Farley during the first-ever Floribama Shore reunion.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members served as hosts for the event, which reunited the cast of the MTV reality series to discuss the season.

In the caption of the post, Nicole penned, “Come thru, TV hosts. My boo JWoww & I are hosting the first ever Floribama Shore Reunion.” She added that part one of the special aired on May 20.

A second installment will air next week.

Nicole came under fire for her behavior toward Nikki during the awards ceremony where Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was recognized by MTV with the first-ever Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award.

The cast was also honored with a golden popcorn statuette for Best Docu-Reality series.

Nicole and Jenni looked sexy and sassy in the snap

For the reunion special, Nicole chose to wear a low-cut animal print romper that showed off her lean and toned legs.

She paired that with a black jacket and sky-high, tan heels that had an ankle strap and a wooden wedge heel.

Nicole’s hair was blown out casually for the photograph and lay in soft waves atop her shoulders.

She and Jenni sat in overstuffed white chairs with dark wooden legs and arm rests.

Jenni, on Nicole’s left, went for an all-black pantsuit look with leather-look cuffs. She added a pop of color with a low-cut bright red top. This color was also reflected in her scarlet lip color.

Jenni wore her tresses slicked back away from her face. This showed off a large pair of hoop earrings.

Nicole is over the awards show drama

Twelve years in the making. One big thank you to our fans who made this possible. ❤️



We just made history at the first-ever #MTVAwards: Unscripted with the Reality Royalty lifetime achievement award. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3J4zZpll92 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 18, 2021

Nicole appeared to be over the drama that ensued between her and Nikki after the comedienne and host made a joke about the Jersey Shore cast that Nicole did not agree with.

Nikki made a joke about the cast “still being alive.” Nicole yelled back, “You’re the same age as us.” Nikki felt, “She thought I was saying she was old.”

The comedienne explained the situation during an interview with Daily Pop.

“Snooki did heckle me during a portion that was cut for both of our sakes,” Glaser said. “When I get heckled, I’m not the best version of myself. She had a little too much to drink and didn’t understand a joke I was making.”

Nikki revealed that Nicole messaged her the following morning and apologized for her behavior.

“I got a DM from Snooki being all like, ‘I don’t even remember what I said. I woke up this morning and people told me I did the dumbest things. I am so sorry, that was your job, that was so ridiculous of me,” she claimed.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns to MTV beginning Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c.