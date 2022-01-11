Nicole Franzel introduces Big Brother baby to real food, shares cute pics

Nicole Franzel has played Big Brother three times. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother winner Nicole Franzel shared some great new pictures of her baby.

Nicole and Victor Arroyo recently became parents after meeting as members of the Big Brother 18 cast. After Nicole returned to play in Big Brother 22, she married Victor and then gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

Since then, the family has shared many of their adventures with fans, which continued this afternoon.

Beware in advance because the photos shared below are overflowing with cuteness and the expected mess that comes with introducing real foods to any little one.

Nicole and Victor introduce Baby Arrow to real food

“Big day over here! ☺️ he was so ready for his first food introduction—sweet potatoes! 🍠 mmmmm he loved them!! Looks like I’ll be making lots this week! 😛,” Nicole wrote as the caption to a group of photos showing Baby Arrow enjoying some sweet potatoes.

Nicole also recently shared some adorable photos and videos as the trio went out to visit with some other family members.

“Heading to grandma and grandpa’s house for Sunday dinner 🍲! Starting new traditions since little Arrow came into our lives and we looooove family time!! Nothing better tbh 💛 do you have any traditions?! I’d love to hear them!” Nicole wrote and then asked her followers if they have prepped anything recently.

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother begins soon

Big Brother fans don’t have to wait much longer to get a new season of the hit reality competition show.

This winter, a group of celebrities will be entering the Big Brother house and playing for that nice cash prize.

While we don’t know the exact CBB3 cast list, some interesting Celebrity Big Brother rumors have mentioned familiar names that have been linked to the show in the past. It might give a strong indication that this is the type of celebrity that fans should expect to see playing the game very soon.

There is also a new Celebrity Big Brother commercial running on TV to get people interested. It succeeded in creating additional buzz for the show, and that’s only a good thing as the start date quickly approaches on the calendar.

As a reminder, the CBB3 season premiere arrives on Wednesday, February 2, at 8/7c on CBS. It will be followed by a new episode for The Amazing Race at 9/8c. A brand new Amazing Race cast is finally getting its chance to star in primetime.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 debuts February 2 on CBS.