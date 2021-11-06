Nick Viall and Natalie Joy projected to be the ‘next Bachelor Nation couple to be engaged’

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy might be the next Bachelor Nation couple to get engaged as loved ones anticipate he’ll propose “very soon.” Pic credit: @nickviall/Instagram

The Bachelor alum Nick Viall and his girlfriends Natalie Joy may be the next engagement that Bachelor Nation has to look forward to.

A source close to the pair said that Nick plans on popping the question “very soon.”

The insider told Us Weekly that “they could be the next Bachelor Nation couple to get engaged.”

Two years into their relationship, Nick and Natalie are reportedly “very much in love.”

Nick’s loved ones are said to be very supportive of the relationship and are anticipating the proposal just as much as Bachelor Nation is.

The source said they “cannot wait for [an engagement] to happen because they know how long he’s been waiting to find The One.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Despite their 18-year age difference, the pair is going strong and reportedly ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Natalie Joy recently accused of plaigarizing birthday message to Nick

Internet sleuths don’t miss a thing and Natalie Joy learned that the hard way. The influencer was busted for plagiarizing a heartfelt message on an Instagram post dedicated to Nick’s birthday.

Monsters & Critics previously reported that Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas received a strikingly similar message from his girlfriend Claudia Sulewski.

However, Claudia’s post came two years before Natalie’s.

At the time, we did a side-by-side analysis and the messages are basically identical.

Finneas even called Natalie out for it once the comparison was made.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like this incident put a strain on their relationship.

Nick Viall’s history in Bachelor Nation

While Natalie Joy was never on any of the Bachelor franchises, Nick has become an integral part of Bachelor Nation.

He first got his start when he appeared on Andi Dorfman’s season of The Bachelorette. He made it to the final two but lost out to Josh Murray.

He also got a villain reputation by his calculated plans to advance further in the show and s**t-shaming Andi for what happened in the Fantasy Suite.

He then pulled a Blake Moynes when he appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette.

Like Blake, Nick had DMed Kaitlyn before the show and they hit it off. Nick also made it to the final two of Kaitlyn’s season but lost out to his nemesis Shawn Booth.

Nick then was given a third chance at love on Bachelor in Paradise. He didn’t find love, but he did manage to clean up his image and went from villain to fan favorite.

He was then granted his own season of The Bachelor. He ended up giving his final rose to Vanessa Grimaldi. Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t survive long after filming and they broke up a few months later.

Fortunately, it worked out for the best for both Vanessa and Nick. Vanessa recently got married and it seems like that is what might be in store for Nick in the near future!

The Bachelor returns to ABC on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 8/7c.