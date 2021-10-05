Natalie Joy plagiarised birthday caption for Nick Viall and we have secondhand embarrasment

Natalie Joy plagiarised her birthday tribute to boyfriend Nick Viall on Instagram. Pic credit: @nnataliejjoy/Instagram.

Natalie Joy, otherwise known as Nick Viall’s girlfriend, has been accused of plagiarizing a…book? Quote? School project? Nope, an Instagram caption. Not just an Instagram caption, but a caption about how much she loves her boyfriend Nick.

If you need to steal someone else’s words to talk about how much you love your significant other, perhaps something may be off in the relationship? But who are we to judge?

Disclaimer: If you read any further, it’s 99% likely you will experience secondhand embarrassment. Proceed with caution.

Natalie posted a birthday tribute to Nick on Sep. 28

On September 28, Natalie posted multiple photos of the pair looking all sorts of in love along with a gushing caption.

She wrote, “this man!!!! you are one of the best ones and anyone who’s met you knows it too. I am so lucky to not only share this life with you but to love you, and to be loved by you. you flipped my whole world upside down and given every dream and goal a new meaning and purpose. your sense of humor, honesty, generosity, talent, creativity, drive, heart and passion just blows my mind. cherishing your existence forever!! you tear every single fariytale to shreds. happy birthday baby i love you like nothing else!!”

While these kinds of captions are themselves slightly cringe-worthy, this isn’t what got people talking.

Somehow, it was found out that Natalie had stolen the words from another influencer Claudia Sulewski, who is dating boyfriend Finneas (Billie Eilish’s brother.)

In a birthday tribute to her boyfriend, she wrote, “that face!! my favorite thing in the world is waking up to that face!! you’ve flipped my whole world upside down and given every dream & goal a new meaning and purpose. your sense of humor, honesty, generosity, talent, creativity, drive, heart and vibrancy just blows my mind. you tear every fairytale to shreds♥️ happy birthday @finneas I love you like nothing else.”

The Instagram caption looked familiar

Sound familiar? Not only did Natalie copy one caption, no no no, but girl also didn’t stop there in her deep dive of Claudia’s Instagram (btw the plagiarised caption was from way back in July 2019) she copied two captions!

A second caption on Claudia’s Instagram featured next to a picture of her and boyfriend Finneas cuddling on the beach, reads, “my life partner i can’t imagine a day without you close by. you are one of the best ones and anyone who’s met you knows it too. i am so lucky to love you. cherishing your existence forever happy birthday my baby.”

The absolute cringe! Natalie copied two Instagram captions about how much she supposedly loves Nick, only to have the whole internet trolling her in the comments about what she did.

Instagram users were not having it, and quickly took to her post, as well as Nick’s, and Claudia’s to mercilessly tease her about said plagiarism. It’s the equivalent of waiting until the night before a report is due in school, only to copy everything on Wikipedia and move around some of the paragraphs hoping your teacher wouldn’t find out.

Instagram users relentlessly mocking Natalie Joy

One Instagram user wrote, “can i book u for my next birthday post? your word choice is 10/10 in originality!”

An Instagram user made a joke about Natalie Joy for plagiarizing her birthday caption for boyfriend Nick Viall. Pic credit: Twitter.

This is the internet and there is no mercy. If you’re wondering if Claudia and her boyfriend found out? Of course they did! Twitter account Truth Slayer tweeted side-by-side photos of the Instagram captions in question, tagging Finneas.

He retweeted the post, writing, “HAHAHAHAHAHA LMAOO” and tagged Claudia who responded with the trending Tik Tok sound, “nobody’s gonna know…they’re gonna know.”

Let’s hope Natalie sticks to her career as an influencer/Nick Viall’s girlfriend because being a writer probably isn’t going to work out for her anytime soon.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January 2022.