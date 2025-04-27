Newly single DWTS star Brooks Nader to star in her own reality TV show

Brooks Nader’s stint on Dancing with the Stars was short-lived, but she’s not done with reality TV yet.

Brooks won’t be hitting the dance floor again; been there, done that!

This time, she’s giving viewers an inside look at her personal life with a new docuseries, Love Thy Nader.

The show is set to hit Hulu and Freeform this summer and will not just feature Brooks but her four sisters as well.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old model is single again after breaking up with DWTS beau Gleb Savchenko.

This is not the couple’s first breakup, but it might be the last amid rumors that the pro dancer cheated on Brooks.

However, Gleb recently spoke out and denied any claims of infidelity during their brief relationship.

Brooks Nader teases her upcoming reality show, Love Thy Nader

Brooks Nader teased her upcoming docuseries, Love Thy Nader, which also stars her three sisters.

The DWTS star posted a video from a promotional event for the show with her siblings, Grace Ann, Mary Holland, and Sarah Jane Nader, as they had fun with Jimmy Kimmel.

“Somehow convinced @jimmykimmel to join our chaos!! 😆,” she captioned the post. “’Love Thy Nader’ premieres on @hulu & @freeform this summer- and it’s gloriously unhinged!!! 🙏 #lovethynader.”

In case you’re wondering about Jimmy’s involvement, he’s the executive producer for the coming-of-age docuseries.

The show will feature the four sisters as they leave Louisiana for New York City to pursue their modeling careers.

Per a statement from Disney, the show is “set against the backdrop of Soho lofts, fashion campaigns and skyscraper dreams, Love Thy Nader explores the ultimate question of what it really means to ‘make it.’”

DWTS star Gleb Savchenko denies that he was unfaithful to Brooks

Her ex-boyfriend, Gleb, might even make appearances on the show.

In an interview with PEOPLE, the DWTS star said he traveled to New York in March to support Brooks and film an episode of her docuseries.

However, Gleb said he later found out about their breakup in the press.

The 41-year-old told the media outlet he last heard from Brooks on April 6, saying they needed to speak, but his call to her went unanswered.

Meanwhile, he responded to the infidelity claims, vehemently denying that he cheated on his ex.

“I’m not a cheater,” said Gleb. “I’m actually a family guy. I’m a relationship guy. I’m not a f— boy who goes around and goes on all these dates. I’m not even on dating apps.”

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on ABC.