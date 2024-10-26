Brooks Nader shades Gleb Savchenko after he ends things following DWTS elimination

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko were caught up in a whirlwind romance on Dancing With the Stars Season 33, but it seems that flame has died out already.

The pair were spotted kissing behind the scenes of the ABC competition series and have fanned the flames that they are in a relationship.

It wouldn’t be a season of DWTS without a celebrity and a pro dancer continuing their connection away from the ballroom.

However, things took a turn this week when Brooks shared a cryptic TikTok video.

“When he’s breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating,” says writing that appears across her video as she wears a cowboy hat.

As if that weren’t enough, she also used the audio of Miles Teller from the movie Whiplash to get her point across.

“I don’t think we should be together. I’ve thought about it a lot, and this is what’s going to happen,” Miles says in the video.

“I’m going to keep pursuing what I’m pursuing, and because of that, it’s going to take up more and more of my time, and I’m not going to be able to spend as much time with you.”

Brooks has a shady response to Gleb

Brooks reacts to the video and points to herself, which understandably leads people to believe that it is related to her relationship with Gleb.

Us Weekly has revealed that “Gleb ended things” with Brooks after their time together on DWTS.

They did have a lot of chemistry, but there’s a good chance they went from working every day together for the show to having very different schedules.

It may well be that Brooks was never looking for anything serious and figured it would fizzle out post-show, but then there’s Gleb, who maybe thought it was more serious than that.

Of course, Gleb has yet to say anything about the split, and there’s a good chance he won’t.

Brooks and Gleb’s relationship overshadowed their time on DWTS

Gleb and Brooks didn’t have much staying power this season on the show, largely because viewers had questions about their relationship.

Some audience members were turned off by their sultry dances and their reactions to the judges’ critiques.

Fans actually celebrated when the duo got booted from the show earlier this month, with some calling Gleb “delusional.”

Gleb has been a mainstay on DWTS for many years, so we have every reason to believe he’ll be back next season. There will probably be rumors of a relationship with his next partner.

As we said, viewers enjoy a good romance on DWTS, but this one just didn’t last.

