Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader are back together as DWTS couple confirms relationship

There have been a few love connections on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars, one of which is model Brooks Nader and her dance partner,, Gleb Savchenko.

Although the couple didn’t take home the coveted mirrorball trophy, they still won a big prize — each other — and now their romance is blossoming.

Yes, we know Gleb dumped the model by text after they were eliminated, which made us wonder if they were putting on a showmance to garner more fans and stay in the competition.

If that was the case, it certainly didn’t work, as they didn’t make it past week four despite their steamy dance moves.

The pair reunited for the Season 33 finale, and things must’ve gone very well because now they’re back together.

Subscribe to our Dancing with the Stars newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

We don’t know what Gleb did to get back into Brooks’ good graces because we all saw her shady response about their split.

However, all is forgiven, and the couple recently confirmed that they were spotted by paparazzi in Beverly Hills.

DWTS partners Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader confirm their relationship

During their DWTS run, the couple played coy when asked about their romance.

However, now that there’s no pressure from the show, the former dance partners are being more forthcoming.

TMZ spotted the pair heading to their car after having dinner at the South Beverly Grill, and they seemed quite cozy.

They were questioned about a possible reconciliation, as Gleb had confirmed their breakup weeks ago.

However, a lot has changed since then, as the DWTS pro revealed, “We are together.”

They were also asked about speculation that their relationship was just a showmance as the paparazzi questioned, “Is it real?”

“Of course it’s real; everything is real,” Gleb exclaimed. “We’re not playing games.”

Are Brooks and Gleb already engaged?

The couple spent some time chatting on the streets of Beverly Hills, and they were asked what brought them back together.

“The finale,” exclaimed Gleb, as Brooks then chimed in, noting that they “had to dance,” which seemingly rekindled the spark between them.

Meanwhile, we know the couple is officially back together, but have they taken a major leap in their relationship?

Brooks was recently spotted wearing a sparkler on her ring finger, but the model shut down any engagement speculations, saying that the ring means “nothing.”

“No, it’s a divorce ring,” she explained. “I turned a little old ring into a new ring.”

Are you surprised that Brooks and Gleb are back together? Sound off in the comment section below.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus.