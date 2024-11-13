Gleb Savchenko explains why he dumped Brooks Nader by text after DWTS elimination

Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader shared intense chemistry on Dancing With the Stars, and they seemingly dated outside of the show, which many people thought would continue.

However, Gleb ended things in a text message after their elimination from DWTS Season 33.

In a TikTok video earlier this month, his castmates Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold confronted him about reconciliation rumors and mentioned the breakup.

“Brooks, I miss you. If you’re watching, maybe you can…” he started to say but didn’t add anything else.

“You were the one who ended it,” his off-camera DWTS castmates said, which he confirmed.

Ahead of the show’s milestone 500th episode, he addressed where things stand following the elimination and breakup.

Gleb opened up about his relationship with Brooks

On Tuesday, Gleb spoke with TooFab at the Gurus 2024 Awards in Beverly Hills, California, explaining why he texted Brooks to inform her he was breaking up with her.

“There’s a lot of things. Sometimes you can be mixed up in a conversation. So I always like to write everything down,” he said.

“When I wrote that down, it felt like it was perfect, because the moment you start a conversation, you might get lost, so it’s better to just write it down,” Gleb told TooFab.

The 41-year-old professional dancer was previously married to Elena Samodanova for 14 years, and their divorce occurred in 2020. Brooks, 28, was married to Billy Haire from 2019 to 2022.

After seeming to capture the hearts of many with their on and off-screen romance, the couple’s popularity ended in Week 4. Their elimination occurred on October 24, the fifth elimination for DWTS Season 33.

Brooks shared a video after Gleb’s breakup text

Brooks shared a TikTok video on October 24 where she seemed to indicate she and Gleb were never dating.

“When he’s breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating,” a white text overlay said on the video.

It featured Brooks in a leather jacket and hat looking through her purse as a male voiceover said, “I don’t think we should be together.”

As he continued speaking, Brooks mimicked as if she was acting confused, pointing to herself, mouthing “Me?” and even turning to see if someone behind her was receiving the breakup message.

The quick video included Brooks sipping on a drink and awkwardly continuing to listen to the voiceover before starting to laugh as the clip ended.

Gleb shared his prediction for the Season 33 winner

Gleb continues appearing on Dancing With the Stars episodes, including Tuesday’s milestone 500th. Before the special episode aired, he shared his thoughts about the show.

“Our fans are hardcore and they’re super supportive, super loyal. This is why I do it. Being on stage and doing what I love the most and performing, seeing people’s reactions, smiles, and how they make them feel, that’s like the highest reward,” he told Too Fab.

The DWTS professional dancer appeared in 12 seasons but has yet to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Regarding Season 33’s winners, Gleb predicted Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson would claim the prized trophy.

He said Joey is “the most improved” throughout the season and that “Jenna is doing an amazing job.”

Gleb also suggested that Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong will finish as this season’s runner-ups.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+.