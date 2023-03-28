Natalie Mordovtseva stuns in beachside photoshoot with another 90 Day Fiance alum

Natalie Mordovtseva has become fast friends with 90 Day Fiance alum Jasmin Lahtinen, but the two are doing more than just having fun.

Natalie recently shared snaps while hanging out with Jasmin, but a recent video showed the two women working together.

The Finnish beauty and the Ukrainian native have both parlayed their reality TV fame into modeling, and they recently did a photo shoot for fashion designer Tetiana Markova.

Jasmin gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at their beachside photoshoot, which showed her and Natalie clad in white dresses.

Natalie wore a midi-length sleeveless dress with a belted waist and a pleated design at the bottom, while Jasmin wore a similar style except with long sleeves.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star wore her newly straightened blonde hair flowing down her shoulders after debuting the new look on Instagram a few days ago.

The clip showed the two women barefoot on the beach as they slowly walked toward the photographer.

They gave their best model poses in the snap with the stunning beach in the background.

Jasmin didn’t say much in the caption of her post, only adding “🤍🤍” and tagging Natalie as well as the designer and photographer.

What happened to Jasmin Lahtinen?

Jasmin got a lot of heat from viewers during her appearance on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, mainly because people felt she was using her fiance Blake Abelard to get to the U.S. since her sister already lived in Los Angeles.

Despite the naysayers, which also included Blake’s friends, the couple tied the knot in 2019 and are still together today.

Last October, Jasmin posted a sweet photo with Blake on their anniversary and wrote, “Three years as Mr & Mrs. Happy Anniversary to us🤍.”

While we haven’t seen much of Jasmin on TV since her debut on the TLC show, she’s been busy on social media with lots of modeling gigs and brand partnerships.

Natalie Mordovtseva is ready for Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life

Natalie has been hanging out with Jasmin a lot these days, and since she’s filming for Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life, we’re wondering if the alum will make an appearance.

Either way, Natalie will be front and center with her new beau Josh Weinstein, who viewers met last season. The couple is still going strong, and Natalie’s latest post showed her sitting with Jasmin at a fashion show in Hollywood with Josh also being present for the event.

Natalie has other snaps of Josh on her page as well, including one where she wished him a happy birthday. Josh doesn’t have any photos of Natalie on his page, but he had no problem dropping some heart emojis under her birthday tribute to him.

It seems that things have gotten more serious between the couple since Season 3 wrapped, so the new season will give us more insight into their budding romance.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.