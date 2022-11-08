Natalie Mordovtseva spotted filming in Florida

Natalie Mordovtseva was captured during a filming session in Florida. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva is currently a cast member on Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, but it looks like her single journey may not end with this season.

A popular 90 Day fan account on Instagram shared a picture of Natalie being filmed in what they said was St. Petersberg, Florida.

In the photo, Natalie was sitting on a bench with a wild expression on her face, accompanied by a hand gesture as she was talking into her phone, presumably on a video call.

There was a cameraman behind her and to the side and in front of her a few feet away. There was also a third film crew member who was holding a boom stick.

A very tan-looking Natalie sat with her legs crossed while wearing what looked like shorts paired with a flowy quarter-sleeve top. She had a big black bag next to her with a coffee. Natalie also appeared to have much longer hair than she does now on Season 3.

Natalie has been spotted filming before when she went on to appear on Season 2 of The Single Life.

Pic credit: @90daythemelanatedway/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva has been in the 90 Day Fiance franchise for years

90 Day FIance viewers first met Natalie when she was on Season 7 of the flagship show with her now-estranged husband, Mike Youngquist.

The pair did their filming in Ukraine that season, and they left things on bad terms, but Mike had already filed all the K-1 visa paperwork.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mike and Natalie then appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance after Natalie’s visa was approved despite her and Mike not being in a good place.

The pair had a very rocky road to the altar and even broke up before the 90 days before ultimately reconciling and getting married at the 9th hour.

Their new marriage was featured on Season 6 of Happily Ever After? where Natalie left Mike and moved to Florida after only six months of marriage.

Natalie started her The Single Life journey after that, while Mike appeared on 90 Day Diaries several times.

Natalie and Mike are reconnecting on 90 Day: The Single Life

The Single Life viewers just watched Natalie show up at Mike’s place in Washington to get her things and apologize to him.

Based on the trailer, it looks like they may have a reconnection of some sort or at least have a conversation about their marriage since they are still married.

Mike’s mom Trish now lives with him, and Natalie has historically had problems with her, so viewers should keep watching to find out what goes down in Sequim.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.