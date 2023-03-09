Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein thirst over each other and tease new appearance

90 Day Fiance franchise alum Natalie Mordovtseva made it clear that she is still involved with her love interest from Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Josh Weinstein.

The pair had a tumultuous relationship that spanned both seasons, but it looks like viewers can anticipate their return to TV screens.

While on the show, viewers saw Natalie become disgruntled that Josh had two kids by two different women on their first date. She seemed to let go of that resentment as she pressured him to be exclusive with her on their second date on 90 Day: The Single Life when she visited him in LA.

Natalie and Josh were intimate, and Natalie said she only had sex with someone who she saw as the father of her kids. Natalie maintained her connection with Josh despite his unwillingness to commit to her, but she tried unsuccessfully to rekindle things with her husband, Mike Youngquist.

At the Tell All, Mike said he wanted a divorce, and Josh expressed interest in continuing to date Natalie. They were spotted together last week before Natalie’s post yesterday.

With that as their backdrop, Natalie shared a birthday shout-out Instagram post to Josh. In the photo taken in a restaurant setting, Natalie appeared smiling next to Josh, and another woman was in the booth with them.

Natalie wished Josh a happy birthday in the caption and added, “We love you, we’re always here for you! 🧞. P.S. [Excited] for a new season on @discoveryplus 😜😋. Buckle up my friend..😉😘.”

In the comments on Natalie’s post, Josh and Natalie thirsted after each other.

After Josh dropped heart and kiss face emojis, Natalie asked him, “who’s girl? ✨😎.”

To which Josh replied, “mine 🙋🏻‍♂️.”

Josh and Natalie exchanged sentiments. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva got caught trying to proposition a The Bachelorette contestant for screen time

Natalie recently landed in hot water after she DMed former The Bachelorette contest Josh Seiter, and he put her on blast. In the messages, Natalie asked Josh how she could get involved with ABC and The Bachelor franchise.

The Ukraine native said that she was in a relationship and shooting for 90 Day: The Single Life but would still be interested in playing a romantic interest in an ABC show. She suggested that Josh could “play it like” he didn’t like her.

Natalie said she wanted “access to the network” and said she would be a “great character.” She refused to clarify whether she was divorced and stated she was “one of the top stars” and brought in ratings.

The exchange between Natalie and Josh Seiter showed that Natalie has the ambition to continue to be in the reality TV world, whether her content is authentic or not.

Is Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein’s relationship for clout?

It’s possible that the relationship Natalie was talking about being in was with Josh, or it could be someone else. In either case, it is clear that Natalie has TV aspirations based on her exchange with Josh Seiter.

While Natalie and Josh do appear to have chemistry, viewers have seen a lot of red flags in their relationship, and there might be more drama between them to come yet if they are going to be on 90 Day: The Single Life again.

Josh’s ex, Candice Mishler, who appeared last season on 90 Day: The Single Life, will be featured on the upcoming season of Naked and Afraid. It could be a coincidence that Candice will continue to be on reality TV, or it could point to a bigger narrative.

Josh was also spotted with another 90 Day Fiance cast member last month. Elizabeth Potthast’s sister Jenn Potthast and Josh partied together in Florida with no Natalie in sight.

90 Day Fiance fans will have to wait and see what Natalie and Josh’s storyline will be and if any other suspicious revelations happen before then.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.