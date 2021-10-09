Natalie Mordovsteva defends Geoffrey Paschel support, gets blasted by 90 Day Fiance fans

Natalie Mordovsteva doubles down on her support of Geoffrey Paschel. Pic credit: TLC/Knox County Sheriff’s Department

Geoffrey Paschel’s conviction for kidnapping and assaulting his fiancee has sent shockwaves through the 90 Day Fiance community but he did find some support, namely in Natalie Mordovsteva, who quickly shared that she was praying for Geoffrey after he was found guilty of three felony charges.

As could be expected, that does not sit well with many 90 Day Fiance fans and after Natalie shared a post in defense of her controversial views, they took aim, blasting the TLC star for daring to stick up for the convicted domestic abuser rather than stand for the victims.

It all started when Natalie shared a group photo to her Instagram stories that included Geoffrey and Varya Malina with a message that read, “I couldn’t believe yesterday tv news. I will pray for you @geoffrey.paschel” followed by two praying hands emojis.

While we couldn’t see the outrage over the post because it was in her stories, it’s pretty clear that she heard plenty about it because now, Natalie has another message for 90 Day Fiance fans and it’s definitely not going over well.

Natalie Mordovsteva doubles down on support of Geoffrey Paschel

As the weekend kicked off, Natalie took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself wearing a blue dress that perfectly matched her eyes. It was her caption that had so many 90 Day Fiance fans furious.

She wrote, “We all have our own stories. We all have suffered. We all are a little broken and a little shattered inside. Every one of us has suffered heartbreaks and gone through failures. But no matter what we have gone through it does not give us the right to disrespect or disregard others on the same journey. Respect others because you don’t know what battle they are fighting. Walk with me for a while, —you in my shoes, I in yours—and then let us talk. May peace fill your soul friends.”

She followed that up with hashtags about the “power of now” and “pray for those who suffer.”

Many who saw the post thought she was referring to her previous support of convicted domestic abuser Geoffrey Paschel just hours prior and they lit her up in the comments.

90 Day Fiance fans blast Natalie Mordovsteva

There were a handful of comments telling Natalie she was beautiful and agreeing with her sentiment but the majority are upset about her support of a newly convicted domestic abuser.

“I’m sorry but your [sic] a woman and should support all other women! But you support a sick individual who held a woman as a hostage and beat her!!!!! Respect Is earned not demand from others,” one woman wrote.

Another said, “Natalie, don’t support a man who abuses people!!” followed by an angry face emoji.

“May peace fill your soul. You need it after supporting a man who brutally beat a woman. Be glad it wasn’t you in that situation. You need to do some soul searching,” another upset commenter wrote.

While another blasted the 90 Day Fiance star, writing, “So you supporter [sic] men who beats up women” followed by a crying face emoji.

“What about praying for the victim who almost died because of him,” another wrote in all caps.

Yet another pointed out that even Varya and Mary shut down their Instagram accounts after their Geoffrey Paschel support was revealed.

Geoffrey Paschel’s trial and conviction were shocking for many reasons and despite Natalie’s close relationship with Varya, many think she is being very insensitive to Geoffrey’s victim, who courageously took the stand and testified against him this past week.

Geoffrey Paschel is due to be sentenced for his crimes on December 5.