Former 90 Day Fiance star Geoffrey Paschel found guilty of domestic violence and aggravated kidnapping

A verdict has been reached by the jury in the Geoffrey Paschel case. Pic credit: TLC

The verdict is in from the jury on the former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Geoffrey Paschel’s criminal case. He has been accused of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call.

The jury came back with a guilty verdict on all three counts.

Geoffrey’s sentencing has been set for December 3rd, 2021. He could face over 30 years alone for his aggravated kidnapping charge in Tennessee.

The trial took two days in court, and the jury deliberated for just over 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The jury found Geoffrey Paschel guilty as charged

The victim, Kristen Wilson-Chapman, claimed that during dinner and drinks on June 9th, 2019, there were some jealousy issues and when they got back to her place, Geoffrey attacked her.

Her allegations were that Geoffrey slammed her face against the hardwood floor repeatedly, dragged her up the stairs by her neck and hair, and threw her against walls. She sustained a massive head wound, and cuts and bruises throughout her body.

Kristen also said that Geoffrey took her phone, computer, and car keys so that she could not leave or call for help. She asserted that he removed any trace of their relationship from her phone and computer while sitting in front of her at the end of the bed following the violence.

Kristen said she was only able to escape when Geoffrey went to bed, and she made a run for it to the neighbor’s house and told her to call 911.

Kristen’s neighbor, Lauren Gouge, took the stand and corroborated Kristen’s injuries and emotional state when she got to her house. Police bodycam footage with audio was presented, as were pictures of Kristen’s injuries right after the incident and after they evolved.

A guilty verdict was returned by the jury. Pic credit: courttv.com

Geoffrey Paschel took no responsibility during the trial

Geoffrey and his lawyer maintained that Kristen was overly intoxicated and inflicted the injuries on herself by slamming her head into a door and hitting the wall and falling into the bushes in front of her home.

Text message evidence was presented that allegedly showed texts from Kristen to Geoffrey from his phone after the incident. Kristen offered her phone to have a forensic analysis done as evidence to assert her claim that she never texted or spoke to him after June 9th, 2019.

When confronted with inconsistent statements from a deposition relating to a civil case involving custody of his son with his ex-wife, Geoffrey said he didn’t remember saying any of it.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3rd.