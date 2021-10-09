Natalie Mordovtseva posts picture with Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina, says she will ‘pray’ for him amid guilty verdict

Natalie posted a picture with Geoffrey and Varya along with a message showing support. Pic credit: TLC

Not only did 90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva drop a bomb that Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel are together or were at some point recently but she also appeared to show support for the now criminally convicted reality star.

Geoffrey was convicted this week of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call stemming from an incident that took place on June 9th, 2019 involving his ex-fiancee Kristen Wilson-Chapman. Geoffrey faces 8-30 years for the kidnapping conviction alone.

Natalie posted a picture to her Instagram story at a dinner table with a group of people including Geoffrey where he had his arm around a smiling Varya. She also appeared to offer a warm message of encouragement to Geoffrey.

Natalie Mordovtseva posted a picture and sentiment to Geoffrey Paschel

Natalie posted a picture where she was out with Geoffrey and Varya and other friends.

At the very least, the picture confirms that Geoffrey and Varya have been involved with each other whether it be on a friendship level or romantically.

Natalie added a message to the picture where she said, “I couldn’t believe yesterday tv news. I will pray for you [praying hands emoji] @geoffrey.paschel #everythingwillbeokay.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Natalie appears to support and encourage Geoffrey while verifying the fact she hangs out with him and Varya.

Natalie’s post could be seen as extremely controversial amid the violent crime Geoffrey has been convicted of. Natalie made no mention of feeling bad for the victim in the case or the heaviness of the trial itself.

Natalie posted a picture with Geoffrey and Varya and a message of support. Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

There was only speculation up until now that Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina were together

Geoffrey and Varya have done a pretty good job at keeping their relationship a secret as there have only been a few hints that the two were together.

They posted Instagram stories of the same places at the same time and one 90 Day viewer even noticed that Varya was eating off a uniquely ornamental plate that Geoffrey had pictured in a post before.

In July 2021, Geoffrey also alluded to their relationship when a follower commented on a picture of the two of them on Geoffrey’s Instagram page saying, “You were a beautiful couple.”

Geoffrey replied, “were?”

Varya deactivated her Instagram after the guilty verdict was returned.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3rd.