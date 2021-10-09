90 Day Fiance: Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram after Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict

Varya removed herself from Instagram after Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Day cast member Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram account amid Geoffrey Paschel’s guilty verdict in his domestic violence case.

Geoffrey and Varya are rumored to still be in a relationship, so her decision to take a step back from social media during this time comes off as questionable.

Geoffrey was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference with an emergency call stemming from an incident with his ex-fiance Kristen which took place on June 9th, 2019 when Varya was in a relationship with him as well.

Varya Malina deactivated her Instagram account which could be for several reasons

There are several reasons why Varya may have deactivated her Instagram as a result of the Geoffrey Paschel trial verdict.

She may have been getting harassed so much that removing herself from the angry 90 Day viewers’ reaches seemed like the best option for avoiding backlash on herself.

It’s possible she was planning on taking a step back from social media either way regardless of how the trial went.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

When and whether she will turn it back on will also be something interesting for followers of all this drama to look out for.

If Varya is not together with Geoffrey it would still make sense that she would want to remove herself from any heat that the trial and verdict caused people.

If she is together with Geoffrey there is a lot to unpack there including the fact that Mary Wallace, the girl Geoffrey got with after he came back to Tenessee from Russia, was at the trial crying over the verdict.

Varya was very active on social media prior to the trial.

Varya deactivated her Instagram following the Geoffrey Paschel trial verdict. Pic credit: @varya_malina/Instagram

Varya Malina has been living in Florida

Varya claims to be living in Florida but appears to be traveling quite a lot throughout the United States.

She and fellow Ukrainian 90 Day castmate Natalie Mordovtseva posted pictures together at Harry Potter World in Orlando, Florida.

Varya and Geoffrey posted several Instagram stories in the same places and one eagled-eyed 90 Day fan devised that Varya was eating off a plate that is the same exact ornamental plate Geoffrey has posted before.

The timeline of Varya’s initial relationship with Geoffrey exposes that he was with other women while in a relationship with her.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3.