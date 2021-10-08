Geoffrey Paschel trial: Geoffrey’s relationship timeline with Varya Malina from 90 Day Fiance overlaps with victim

Geoffrey’s relationship timelines explained. Pic credit: TLC

Geoffrey Paschel’s relationship timeline with Varya from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days overlapped with his relationship with his ex-fiancee from his domestic assault case, all while he was still married.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer made a timeline of when Geoffrey met Varya, got engaged to his ex-fiance Kristen, who testified against him in court, and when he filmed Before the 90 Days.

Geoffrey was convicted yesterday of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, and interference will an emergency call. He could face 8 to 30 years for the kidnapping charge alone under Tennessee law.

Here is a timeline of Geoffrey Paschel’s relationships and Before the 90 Days filming

As Geoffrey Paschel’s trial unfolded, a 90 Day Fiance viewer who also made an account to spread awareness about the danger women face from Geoffrey, painted his relationship timeline with Varya and Kristen. They included information about when Season 4 of Before the 90 Days started filming as well.

They stated:

“January 2019: Geoffrey meets Varya on dating site and they begin their relationship.

March 2019: Geoffrey asks Kristen to marry him. At this time he is speaking to Varya AND still married to his ex wife Brittany.

June 9th, 2019: Alleged (now proven) assault takes place.

July 2019: Geoffrey goes to Russia to meet Varya and film 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4.”

It appears that Geoffrey was being shady behind Varya and Kristen’s backs and felt comfortable enough to go all the way to meet Varya only a month after the assault against Kristen took place.

Geoffrey Paschel is rumored to still be in a relationship with Varya Malina

Since Geoffrey’s guilty verdict, Varya has deactivated her Instagram account.

It is speculated that she and Geoffrey are still seeing each other, or at least were, prior to his convinction. They have both been posting Instagram stories in the same places and one eagle-eyed viewer noticed Varya was eating off the same dinner plate that Geoffrey has.

On Before the 90 Days, Geoffrey moved on from Varya quickly when he came back to America. So when Varya surprised him by coming to Tenessee the two women met face to face.

Geoffrey also hinted that the two may still be together when he replied to someone commenting on a picture of them. The person remarked, “You were a beautiful couple.

Geoffrey wrote back, “were?”

Geoffrey has been deemed one of the most hated 90 Day cast members of all time and is seen as a villain to most.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on December 3.