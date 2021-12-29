Myrla Feria suggests others are ‘low effort’ in quote about being high maintenance

Myrla Feria resonates with quote about not being high maintenance. Pic credit: Lifetime

Myrla Feria built up a reputation of being high maintenance and a self-proclaimed diva during Married at First Sight Season 13.

While Myrla is proud of her stylish image and lavish-looking lifestyle, she’d often push back on being called high maintenance when her MAFS ex-husband Gil would use that term.

Recently, Myrla reshared a quote that seemingly throws shade at Gil Cuero and provides more insight into why she doesn’t consider herself to be high maintenance.

Myrla Feria shares telling ‘high maintenance’ quote

Myrla is no stranger to clapping back and being outspoken on social media. Not too long ago she joked that she was sending W2s to everyone who was in her business this year and also suggested that others ‘stay salty.’

Now, Myrla has shared a notable quote that resonated with her.

The quote reads, “Often it’s not that you’re ‘high maintenance’ they’re just low on effort.”

Myrla reacted to the quote, writing, “Y’all be sending some [fire] quotes” with two hand-clapping emojis.

This quote appears to have resonated with Myrla as she essentially suggests that others giving low effort is more of the issue than her being high maintenance.

Pic credit: @myrla.feria/Instagram

Gil Cuero was known for the effort he put into his marriage with Myrla

Interestingly, one of the qualities MAFS viewers most loved about Gil was the effort he put into making his marriage with Myrla work.

Myrla even had a moment with Dr. Pepper where she tearfully gushed about how thoughtful and attentive Gil was in their relationship.

However, Myrla’s devotion to designer and the finer things in life appeared to be a core part of her personality and was often a point of tension for her and her MAFS ex-husband Gil Cuero. Myrla and Gil shared contrasting values in several areas, but especially when it came to money and materialism.

Gil was known to call Myrla high maintenance and she’d often disagree, which was puzzling to MAFS viewers who felt Myrla clearly fit the definition of high maintenance.

Myrla would later reveal that Gil’s critique of her lifestyle bugged her more than she initially let on and led to her divorcing Gil just two weeks after saying yes on Decision Day.

Myrla and Gil’s marriage clearly wasn’t as smooth behind the scenes as it appeared on camera and it seems Myrla continues to suggest that perhaps Gil and his effort level played a big part in the downfall of their marriage.

Either way, Gil and Myrla have clearly closed the door on their relationship as Gil continues to grow his social media platform and Myrla continues to tease her potentially romantic relationship with Johnny Lam.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.