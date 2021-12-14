Gil Cuero celebrates 100k followers milestone with a cake

Gil Cuero reaches a social media milestone. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 13 was ultimately a flop as not a single one of the five couples remained together, however, there were still some positive outcomes for the cast.

Many of the MAFS Season 13 stars became good friends and Gil Cuero became the breakout star.

As one of the few members of the cast that fans liked and rooted for, Gil managed to greatly increase his social media following once the cast made their accounts public.

Gil acquired the most followers out of the MAFS Season 13 cast by a huge amount. While most of the other cast members have around 50k followers or below, Gil has attained 106k followers and counting.

Gil Cuero shares his appreciation for reaching 100k followers milestone

Gil took to Instagram to share photos of a cake he received to commemorate his 100k followers, and again thank people for their support.

In the first photo, Gil wears a beanie that says Houston Fire as well as a jacket that features his full name above the word firefighter. Gil shows off his signature warm smile as he points to the special cake.

In the next photo, Gil gave fans a closer view of the adorable cake. The gray cake features a colorful recreation of the Instagram app icon as well as several hearts and smiley faces that look just like the symbols on Instagram.

The cake also includes big red numbers on the top that say 100k. The photo also includes text that reads, “Thanks For Following.”

Gil captioned the post, “Last Appreciation Post!! I want to give a big shout out and thanks to all of you for the love and support I’ve been receiving. I truly am grateful for it all. Big thanks to the @the_lavish_cake for the beautiful and delicious gesture. Check her out if you don’t already have a cake plug!”

Gil Cuero rises above his heartbreak

Gil was always one to smile and laugh throughout his season of Married at First Sight. However, it was a different story during the MAFS reunion as Gil appeared heartbroken.

Gil and Myrla revealed that they abruptly divorced when Myrla decided she was not attracted to him. Gil was quite emotional and professed he was still in love with her and having a hard time after being blindsided by the divorce.

Now it seems Gil has slowly but surely been picking himself back up and thriving as he began therapy and found an extremely supportive group of women and men fans online.

Here’s to hoping Gil continues to thrive and enjoy his new wide social media platform.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.