My 600-lb Life update: Dominic asks TLC fans for help with on GoFundMe

Dominic Hernandez faced more than one obstacle on his road to weight loss on My 600-Lb Life.

While most subjects on the show take great pains to overcome many emotional roadblocks, mostly due to past trauma, Dominic had one more monumental mountain to climb.

He was homeless.

Dominic asks TLC fans for help with GoFundMe

Dominic was over 672 pounds, and that is what brought him to Dr. Now and the My 600-Lb Life franchise as he sought to better himself and extend his life expectancy.

He and his brother James jumped in their van and drove from California to Houston to see Dr. Now and get his help.

However, the twist is that the van was also the brother’s home.

Dominic, who admitted he was sexually abused as a child, said he was a happy child until his father left. With his dad gone, he started eating more and more comfort food.

When the brothers’ mom died, they both ended up homeless.

Dominic went to Dr. Now for help, but he did not succeed when he set out on his initial journey.

Dr. Now asked Dominic to drop 40 pounds. He dropped 23 pounds. Dr. Now offered him a follow-up and one more chance. He then weighed in at 650.1 pounds, meaning he gained a pound back.

Dr. Now dropped him and told him to return when he was more serious.

Dominic is now asking TLC fans to help him as he set up a GoFundMe in March to help him find a place to live. Having a stable living condition and a place to call home could help him get a better chance to lose his weight.

In the GoFundMe, Dominic explained what he wanted to achieve from this.

“I tryed to get help from Dr Now.With his help I learned to face life’s challenges without using food to cope.Now I need some stability in my life before I can get the surgery,so I’m raising fuds to help get a stable place to live and help with medical expenses thank you for help.”

Dominic set his goal at $30,000. He has gained $1,055 of that with 22 donations as of this time.

Dominic’s journey on My 600-Lb Life

TLC will air My 600-Lb Life – Supersized: Dominic’s Story tonight. Here is the official synopsis.

“Dominic’s life is falling apart due to his food addiction. Living in a van with his brother, Dominic decides to leave California for Texas. Only Dr. Now can help him learn to face life’s challenges without using food to cope.” There will not be many more episodes coming of My 600-Lb Life, as the production has halted during the coronavirus pandemic, so enjoy the new ones while you can.

My 600-Lb Life airs Thursdays at 8/7c on TLC.