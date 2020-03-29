My 600-lb Life production finally halted due to coronavirus concerns

My 600-lb Life has had a tough year of lawsuits aimed at shutting down production and ending the series devoted to changing the behaviors of morbidly obese people who overeat.

Now, coronavirus is the culprit in an actual production company ordered shutdown of filming for the long running series on the TLC Network.

TLC’s statement regarding the shutdown said:

The safety of our show talent, crews and employees is our top priority. Production on My 600-lb Life has stopped and will not resume until the crisis is resolved. It is our sincere wish that our talent, crews and their families are being safe and staying healthy during this unprecedented time.

This non-scripted production is part of production company Megalomedia’s overall slate. The production company is based in Austin, Texas with a UK office in London.

Who owns Megalomedia Productions?

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s son Jonathan Nowzaradan is the man behind Megalomedia Productions.

Jonathan Nowzaradan incorporated his Texas-based production company back in April 2003, Megalomedia was created by President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Nowzaradan and his creative director, Jeff Keels.

The production company has effectively ended production while coronavirus pandemic is active.

The long-running series has aired well over 100 episodes since 2012.

The My 600-lb Life formula

The premise centers on Nowzaradan’s father, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan’s bariatric surgery practice in Houston Texas.

People who are at the requisite 600 pounds or more are given a chance to tell who they are, their personal backstories and then producers show their interface with Dr. Now’s offices and their journey to Houston.

Once in Houston, the initial consult is filmed, and the subsequent journey either back home to live by the stringent diet, or if medically precarious, they are admitted to a Houston-area hospital for 24/7 monitoring until stable.

The show reveals the struggles, the inter-familial relationships and progress and sometimes the moments where the patient of Dr. Now’s relapses into gaining weight.

The decision for weight-loss surgery rests upon these patients’ progress on Dr. Now’s 1200 calorie a day low to no carbohydrate diet. And if weight loss goals are met, the person is eventually green-lit for bariatric surgery.

Last week, the series featured two homeless brothers, Dominic and James.

In follow shows, the Where Are They Now spinoff, the person is tracked and if enough progress is made, they can qualify for skin removal surgery.

COVID-19 and My 600-lb Life

Obese people are apparently at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) state based on available information regarding the high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19:

“People of any age with severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] >40) or certain underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, such as those with diabetes, renal failure, or liver disease might also be at risk.

My 600-lb Life airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on TLC.