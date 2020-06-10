MTV fires Taylor Selfridge from Teen Mom OG plus cancels her Baby Special

MTV catfished viewers in the U.S last night as they waited for the Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory and Taylor’s Baby Special.

Unfortunately, what fans got instead was an episode of Catfish during the time the show was scheduled to air — although the special aired in Canada as planned.

At the time, MTV did not give a reason for the change, and Teen Mom fans were left confused. Now the network has released a statement.

Taylor Selfridge’s past is to blame.

You won’t be seeing Taylor on Teen Mom OG or any other MTV program in the future, as the network severed ties with the new mom.

MTV severs ties with Taylor Selfridge

In an exclusive statement to People, the network confirmed Taylor’s racially insensitive tweets had everything to do with them not airing Teen Mom OG at Home: Cory and Taylor’s Baby Special.

Their statement reads: “MTV pulled Teen Mom OG At Home: Cory & Taylor’s Baby Special from its Tuesday schedule and is ending our relationship with Taylor Selfridge in light of her past racist statements on social media.”

The spokesperson made it clear “MTV strongly condemns systemic racism and stands with those raising their voices against injustice.”

Selfridge addresses her departure from MTV

This moment is not the first time the 26-year-old has addressed the slew of racially insensitive messages from her past.

During an episode of Teen Mom OG, she issued an apology in a talk with Corey Warton’s ex-girlfriend, Cheyenne Floyd.

However, after the news broke about her firing from MTV, she took to Instagram and shared a lengthy note.

Taylor’s post states she was the one who chose not to continue filming, so there’s a bit of discrepancy between her statement and that of MTV, who said they fired her.

The Teen Mom OG’s message reads in part, “I made the decision last week to not film the next season of Teen Mom OG with Corey for the benefit of myself and my daughter.”

She added: “I don’t believe the reality tv lifestyle benefits me any further at this point in my life.”

She also addressed the tweets in question saying, “my past does not define who I am today and I hope you guys can see the change.”

Taylor is not the first reality star to face repercussions for past racial remarks.

Just yesterday, Bravo announced they fired four of their Vanderpump Rules alums for similar incidences.

As the world continues to mourn and protest the death of George Floyd, viewers are starting to hold companies accountable for their stance on racism.

Several actors, reality tv stars, network execs, and social media influencers have been losing sponsorships and jobs due to racial insensitivity.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues its quest to combat systematic racism, more networks will likely follow suit.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.