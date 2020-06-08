Did Jenelle Evans and David Eason already split up? Former Teen Mom 2 star calls out husband on social media

Did Jenelle Evans and David Eason already split up? Fans are questioning their relationship status after the former Teen Mom 2 star called out her husband on social media.

It’s been a rocky year for David in Jenelle, and it looks like there is no end in sight for the dramatic duo. Back in October, the two announced a separation, but they were officially back together by March. Their relationship has always been turbulent, and despite several break-ups and reunions, they can’t seem to quit each other.

Fighting on social media

Last week, Jenelle called out David on Facebook amid a nasty fight. The exchange was caught by one Reddit user and sparked rumors the two have called it quits yet again.

Jenelle threw the first virtual punches by posting “God forbid I hangout with my friends” to her personal Facebook account. She included a few laughing and crying emojis to get her point across.

It didn’t take long for David to snap back at what Jenelle posted. “God forbid I get a babysitter and try to have a day with my wife before she flips out and deserted me for her friend,” he responded.

The former MTV personality didn’t bother to acknowledge her husband’s clap back. Instead, she shared another post that slammed David and accussed him of not being financially responsible.

“At least my friend can pay for her own bills. When’s the last time you paid for ANYTHING? History repeats itself lol,” Jenelle shared.

Although the posts are now gone, it isn’t the first or last time the pair has aired their problems on social media.

What is their relationship status?

The online bickering has left fans wondering whether Jenelle and David are still a couple.

Jenelle hasn’t posted anything specific about her husband since the Facebook post, and her Instagram has been focused on summer and her three kids.

It has been a month since Jenelle shared a photo or message with David. At that time, she was declaring her love for him and brushing off criticisms of the relationship.

David’s social media accounts are all private, so fans aren’t getting any information from him.

Despite the fighting, it’s unlikely that Jenelle and her husband have split. Teen Mom 2 fans know the couple is very on-again off-again, and their love/hate relationship doesn’t seem like it’s going to change anytime soon.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.