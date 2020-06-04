Jenelle Evans speaks out after Teen Mom 2 fans call her out for not using her platform to denounce racism

Jenelle Evans is speaking out after Teen Mom 2 fans called her out for not using her platform to denounce racism.

The reality TV star and social media influencer is clearing the air after getting a slew of nasty DMs. Jenelle has remained silent on racism, which has fans upset in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Setting the record straight

Jenelle took to Instagram Stories to speak out against all the backlash, and let fans know her silence does not make her a racist.

“I’m not racist by any means, and I do not condone what that police officer did to George Floyd, and I am very sorry that happened. With this being said, I would like for all the racist comments to stop being sent to my inbox, and I would appreciate if you guys would stop calling me a racist because I haven’t spoken out yet,” she declared in a video message.

The former Teen Mom 2 star shared that one of the reasons she has remained silent is because she is a social media influencer.

Do not judge her

Jenelle told fans not to judge her because of her silence. There is a reason she decided to sit the conversation out, and it is because of all the hate she endures from people.

“This is a very touchy subject, and I feel like every time I open my mouth about anything, whether it’s about politics, whether it’s about race, whether it’s about parenting, everyone hates me no matter what I say,” she explained.

After all the backlash, Jenelle realized she was going to get hate, whether she stayed silent or spoke out.

So, now she is making her position clear by calling what happened to George Floyd wrong and bulls**t. Jenelle expressed she was sorry that the situation occurred.

Jenelle’s words come two days after she shared a now-deleted Facebook post that said, “Well, while all of you are rioting and destroying your precious cities, I’ll be far far away on my boat away from all of you.”

Redditt managed to grab a screenshot of the post, which has fans further enraged at the reality TV star.

It is not the first time Jenelle has been called a racist. Fans have blasted her out for wearing items with the confederate flag on them.

Jenelle’s response was to call the remarks “ridiculous.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.