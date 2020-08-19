Mother Debbie responds after 90 Day Fiance fans claim she acts like Colt Johnson’s girlfriend

Colt Johnson has a very close relationship with his mom Debbie and viewers have always commented on their tight bond.

The mother and son share a home and a few cats. When it comes to Colt’s relationship, Debbie is also front and center.

Things didn’t bode too well during Colt’s marriage to Larissa Lima after his mom got involved.

And it’s not going too well for his budding relationship with girlfriend Jess Caroline in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? either.

Fans have been bashing Debbie for inserting herself into Jess and Colt’s relationship, and many have noted that the pair act more like boyfriend and girlfriend than mother and son.

Savage Debbie responds to fan

As if things weren’t weird enough, Debbie has changed her Instagram handle to coincide with her son’s.

The 35-year-old goes by Savagecolt on Instagram and Debbie recently changed her handle to Savagedebbiej.

Since then, the Las Vegas resident has certainly been living up to the savage part.

Most recently she clapped back at a fan on social media who accused her of acting more like Colt’s girlfriend than his mom.

“You are such a mean mom,” wrote the commenter.

“Leave Colt [alone], and let him make his own decisions. Butt out of his life. You act more like [you’re] his girlfriend than a MOM! I’m glad [Jess] puts you in your place all the time. Even with your stupid eye rolls, you deserve it. Someone has to do it.”

Don’t think for a minute that savage Debbie was gonna let that one slide.

She responded, “I must [have] missed the parts where Jess keeps putting me in my place. Oh, I know, you were watching a completely different show. Of course that makes sense. Probably some cartoon. More your speed. Watch closely so you don’t keep missing things.”

Interestingly, there are lots of other comments much like this one with fans reiterating the exact sentiment.

Twitter fans call out Debbie and Colt’s relationship

If you scroll through the comments on Twitter, it’s pretty obvious that viewers agree with the fan.

There are countless memes and messages about Debbie and Colt’s close relationship.

Viewers have been saying this since we first saw the 90 Day Fiance alum on TV with this mom.

Most recently, when Debbie invited herself to Brazil with her son to visit Jess Caroline, the comments went into overdrive.

And of course, there are the memes.

TLC needs a show for men too attached to their mom like Smothered. @9oDayFiance should start getting guys like #coltjohnson for the line-up. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancememes #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/Yxxtl9SL8V — Michelle SanAngelo (@ShellIzWeird27) July 15, 2020

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.