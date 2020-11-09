Molly’s ex-husband Luis Mendez gets called out after trying to slide into Ashley Smith’s DMs

Luis Mendez hopped into the wrong DMs. 90 Day Fiance alum Ashley Smith recently revealed that the Dominican tried to get her attention on Instagram.

Pledging her loyalty to fellow 90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins, she blasted him with a screenshot tagging his ex-wife to solidify her girl-power stance.

Luis chose the wrong girl to go for

Molly and Luis first appeared on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. Although Molly was convinced he came over to the US with good intentions, it soon showed he was not ready to be a father to her two young children.

The couple divorced not long after getting married, and Luis lived with his brother in New Jersey.

Luis then shocked viewers when we revealed he married a woman from South America five months after filing for divorce.

If anyone understands the pain Molly went through; it’s Season 6 star Ashley Smith. Originally appearing with Jamaican Jay Smith, she recently announced the end of that tumultuous relationship.

Dealing with her own mistress drama, she understands what it’s like to go through the long, expensive K1 process, only to get wronged by the person she thought she loved.

She blasted him for the world to see

Ashley took to Instagram to make sure everyone knew about Luis’s sketchy behavior.

As far as we know, Luis is still married, and his wife won’t be happy to find him trying to talk to other women.

Along with attaching the screenshot, Ashley wrote on her Instagram story, “Coming from a girl who was used and been incredibly hurt going through the K1 Visa process… trust me I’m not interested in talking to you. I stand with my girl @liviraebras1.”

Molly re-posted the story to embarrass her ex to her followers. She called him a loser and added fellow Georgia native Gucci Mane’s hit song Loser for further dramatic effect.

While Molly has enjoyed success post-90 Day with the spin-off Pillow Talk and her lingerie brand, it’s not looking so good for Luis. It is speculated he could face deportation as soon as next month.

Do you think Luis reaching out to Ashley was an innocent conversation, or was he trying to flirt with the 90 Day star?

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.