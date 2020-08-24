Molly Hopkins’ ex Luis Mendez to be deported back to Dominican Republic

Luis Mendez, the ex-husband of 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Molly Hopkins, is facing deportation back to the Dominican Republic.

According to an exclusive statement to InTouch Weekly, the season 5 alum could face deportation as soon as “next month”.

It has been speculated that Luis doesn’t have a green card and this could be the reason for his deportation.

Did Luis have ulterior motives?

During their season, both Molly’s family and fans of the show were convinced that Luis was only in the marriage for the green card. Molly resisted these cautions and in July of 2017, the couple secretly tied the knot.

The marriage was far from perfect as it quickly unraveled on screen. Luis’ behavior became increasingly obnoxious and intolerable, culminating in an explosive fight when he refused to turn down the loud music.

After attempting to force herself into the bedroom, Luis threatened to call the police and Molly left the home with her youngest daughter in tow. When they returned Luis was gone.

The fight fueled further criticism from those who were convinced that Luis was in the marriage for all the wrong reasons. Molly finally seemed to agree and the couple officially separated in January of 2018. Molly quickly withdrew her application of support, removing any hope Luis had of obtaining a green card through the marriage.

Moving on!

Within five months of their divorce being finalized in May of 2018, Luis surprised everyone when it was reported that he had already remarried.

Luis opted to keep the identity of his new wife a mystery, though it was confirmed that she is from South America and confirmed the marriage stating, “Yes. I did get married. I love this girl so much. She is so amazing.”

Where are they now?

Since then, Luis has shared few images of his current wife and as indicated by Soap Dirt, unless Luis’ current wife is a US citizen she would be “ineligible to sponsor hia [sic] permanent immigration status.”

As for Molly, she’s found her groove post-split! The alum has found great success with her lingerie company, Livi Rae Lingerie, which she owns with business partner Cynthia Decker.

In addition, she is a regular fixture on other TLC 90 Day Fiance spin-offs including 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, which features past 90 Day Fiance alums watching and reacting to current episodes and 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine.

With uncertainty looming, it’s unclear exactly when Luis will be deported. Until then, he seems to be living fearlessly posting to Instagram regularly.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.