Molly Hopkins and Livi Rae Lingerie are making masks — Here’s how you can get some

The new TLC spinoff show, 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine, is shedding light on what your favorites alums are doing during the COVID-19 quarantine.

So far, we’ve seen couples struggling with job losses, money issues, and lots of arguments stemming from the stress of being in lockdown.

However, it’s not all bad for the reality show stars as some are finding ways to make an impact as the world continues to grapple with this devastating pandemic.

One such alum is Molly Hopkins. Along with her company Livi Rae Lingerie, she has found a way to help in an area that needs it.

Livi Rae Lingerie turns into mask factory

Hopkins and her business partner, Cynthia Decker, recently spoke about their decision to use their lingerie store located in Georgia as a factory to help fuel the supply for masks.

During an upcoming clip for the show, Molly explains, “I’m here now, and I’m going into battle because we are going to be making masks for front line workers and people just across the world who need a mask.”

For now, the store is not open to customers, so the team is entirely focusing their energy and efforts into large scale mask production.

“We’ve had people from feds to hospital workers, other countries… you name it, and there are orders coming in across the globe.”

Although the two women were isolating separately, the 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine star recently met up to with her longtime friend to put their plans in place.

“Did you ever think in a million years that at this point on our business we would be making masks to try and help bring joy to people’s lives?” Says Molly to Cynthia, who responded with “no.”

How can you get one?

To order a mask, you can send them a message on their Facebook @LiviRaeGA.

The company notes: “masks are handmade and come with a pocket for a filter, as well as a HEPA filter inside, which is good for up to 3 months. The masks and filters are washable.”

Their Instagram page is @liviraelingerie, however, they shared that the specific page to contact for your order is @katieatlivirae.

Masks cost $25, with an additional $10 needed for shipping.

They are accepting payments via PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, and CashApp. If those payment options are not available to you, they can also collect payment over the phone.

90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.