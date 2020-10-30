Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance divorce update: Jay Smith flaunts mistress after Ashley Martson threw him out, called her a hoe


The split between Ashley Martson and Jay Smith continues to messily spill out on social media.

The endless makeup and breakups might be finally over as the couple has announced that they plan on divorcing for the third and final time.

Although the separation appeared amicable with Ashley convincing her followers that no new cheating happened, the real dirt started to come out.

Jay Smith cheated… again

Ashley Martson is no stranger to online hate and knew that people would come for her if she shared the real reason for the separation from Jay Smith.

She came clean to her followers and let them know that she caught Jay “messaging the stripper he had originally cheated on me [with] again.”

The 90 Day Fiance star apologized for not being honest with fans but didn’t want to face the public scrutiny of another failure.

She had recently poured $30,000 of her own savings into Jay’s dream of a tattoo shop and felt embarrassed about the entire situation.

Jay flaunts relationship with mistress Kayla

Jay recently was spotted getting cozy with his old flame who goes by the Instagram handle – @kkaylaann.

Blonde just like Ashley, it’s obvious he has a type.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My beautiful tattoo I never got to post 🥺🖤🖤

A post shared by Kay 😇🤍 (@kkaylaann) on

She recently posted a racy photo of a tattoo done by the Jamaican 90 Day Fiance alum with the caption, “My beautiful tattoo I never got to post 🥺🖤🖤’.

90 Day Fiance fans flooded her comments, accusing her of being a mistress and not being able to post it due to him being with Ashley.

She cleared the air and said, “No, him and I were together last year and we broke up. During the time we were broken up they did try to make their marriage work again and it did not, he ended up leaving.”

However, it’s obvious there is some bad blood between Ashley and Jay’s new girl.

Ashley blasts Kayla for flooding her DMs with childish messages in the early morning hours, boasting that she was sleeping next to her husband.

Ashley goes on to tell her that she’s a hoe and to stay out of her inbox.

While Ashley did not deserve this, Jay’s immaturity in age is definitely showing. After all that 90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Ashley go through, we’re confident that she’ll be better off in the long run without him.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus and is expected to return for a new season later this year on TLC.

