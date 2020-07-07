90 Day Fiance’s Ashley Smith congratulates husband Jay on opening his own tattoo business

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith have moved on from their marital woes and are exploring new business ventures.

The 90 Day Fiance alums have been moving in a positive direction since calling off their divorce and rekindling their romance.

They recently hinted to fans that they have some exciting plans in the works, and now we know about one of those projects.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jay has been working as a tattoo artist since leaving his country to reside in the U.S. The Jamaican native was employed by Pennsylvania’s Ego Ink for some time, but now he’s moving on to greener pastures.

Jay Smith opens Jay Skinz tattoos

Ashley recently took to Instagram to post a photo of her husband standing in front of his very own shop with keys in hand.

She also wrote a sweet message sharing how proud she is of Jay for taking this step.

In the post she declared, “and just like that @jay_smith_ja is a business owner! So proud of you and all the hard work you have already put in! Tattoo shop on the way in York, PA!”

Read More Big Ed from Before the 90 Days accused of sexual harassment and assault by woman on TikTok

Jay shared his own lengthy message on Instagram along with a similar photo of his new shop. In the post he thanked his former boss and co-workers, but said that it’s time for him to move on.

“As much as I enjoyed my time at Ego Ink with some amazing co-workers and boss, I have made the decision to branch off on my own! I am so excited to announce that Jay Skinz Tattoo is coming to York, Pennsylvania,” he explained.

“This process has not been easy at all but my shop is now under a complete renovation and will hopefully open in a little over a month.”

Jay thanks Ashley for her support

Jay also shared that is grateful for Ashley’s support.

“Thanks to my wife and family for supporting me in this decision,” he began. “I can’t wait to see what the future holds. I appreciate all the love and support from everyone and can not wait to begin this journey as a business owner.”

Ashley and Jay have hinted that they have at least one other business venture up their sleeve. Ashley shared “Two businesses coming in August, hang on babe this is gonna be a wild ride!”

Congratulations to the Smiths on their new journey.

90 Day Fiance is now on hiatus on TLC.