Mike Wolfe reveals new project with girlfriend Leticia Cline as American Pickers’ ratings decline

Amid declining viewership for the History Channel’s American Pickers, star Mike Wolfe, 59, is collaborating on a new venture with his girlfriend, Leticia Cline.

The couple recently shared photos on an Instagram Story, per The Sun, capturing a professional photoshoot at Columbia Motor Alley in Tennessee, featuring them with a vintage car.

Cline expressed her enthusiasm, noting, “Had the best day shooting with babe.” The specifics of this project remain undisclosed.

Beyond his television career, Wolfe manages several enterprises.

He operates Two Lanes Guesthouse, a vacation rental service located in Columbia, Tennessee, and Le Claire, Iowa.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Additionally, he owns Columbia Motor Alley, a bike shop, and holds various properties in both towns, which he leases to businesses.

Wolfe has been instrumental in revitalizing Columbia, aiming to infuse new energy and commerce into the small town.

American Pickers suffers a drop in ratings

American Pickers has experienced a significant drop in ratings. The Season 26 premiere attracted 565,000 viewers, a sharp decline from previous seasons. The subsequent episode saw a further decrease to 463,000 viewers.

In contrast, Season 25’s premiere episodes garnered 723,000 and 676,000 viewers, respectively. The show previously enjoyed viewership exceeding one million before the departure of co-host Frank Fritz in 2020.

Fans and colleagues alike have felt Fritz’s absence. His friend, Jerry Gendreau, remarked to The Sun, “I think the show is not nearly as good as it was… It needed Frank.” Fritz passed away on September 30, 2024, following a stroke in 2022.

Despite the ratings slump, the show’s stars have reportedly signed on for three more seasons.

Mike Wolfe’s future on American Pickers in doubt as ratings slump

However, there is speculation about the series’ future.

A source close to Wolfe suggested that he and his brother, Robbie Wolfe, might be considering retirement, stating, “It’s a strain on your life [and] they’ve done this a long time.” The source added that the demands of constant travel and filming have taken a toll, leading to a “love-hate” relationship with the job.

Fans have voiced their concerns on social media, with some calling for the show’s cancellation and many complaining some segments of the series appear staged.

As Wolfe and Cline embark on their new project, the future of American Pickers remains uncertain.

The show’s ability to regain its former popularity may hinge on adapting to changing viewer preferences and addressing the void left by Fritz’s departure.

American Pickers airs Wednesday at 9/8c on the History Channel.