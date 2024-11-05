American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s health battle that led to his painkiller addiction revealed

Frank Fritz, former star of American Pickers, faced a challenging battle with chronic illness and addiction that ultimately culminated in a stroke, leaving fans heartbroken.

Fritz, who passed away on September 30, 2024, at age 60, had been open about his health struggles, from Crohn’s disease to a debilitating back injury that led to an addiction to painkillers.

The late reality TV star made his last appearance on American Pickers in March 2020, stepping away to undergo back surgery.

His official firing in 2021 disappointed viewers, who voiced demands for his return.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Mike Wolfe, 59, shared that Frank’s struggle with opioid addiction led to his departure, as he was unable to provide the negative drug tests required by the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

It has now been revealed what led to his battle with addiction before his untimely death.

Frank Fritz’s health struggles led to addiction

Fritz’s journey with health issues began with his diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that causes severe digestive tract pain, fatigue, and weight loss.

This chronic illness not only affected his daily life but also made work on American Pickers increasingly difficult.

The condition required extensive medication, which weakened his bones over time, putting him at risk for further health complications.

In 2020, Fritz’s health took another hit when he suffered a severe back injury while handling heavy items at his Iowa home.

The incident required surgery, and with it came a prescription for painkillers, which sparked a battle with opioid addiction.

According to a source via The Sun, the medications he was prescribed to manage his pain post-surgery became an overwhelming struggle, marking the start of a difficult period for the beloved TV personality.

Frank’s exit from American Pickers and his courageous health battle

Fritz’s escalating health and addiction challenges eventually affected his role on American Pickers. He made his final appearance in early 2020, taking time off for his back surgery and, subsequently, for addiction treatment.

In a candid interview, Fritz revealed he had entered a rehabilitation facility in Bettendorf, Iowa, spending over two months there to address his issues with alcohol and painkillers.

At the time, he expressed hope for lasting sobriety, crediting his mother’s and grandfather’s battles with alcoholism as motivation to get clean.

Despite his determination, Fritz faced setbacks, including a brief relapse. Nevertheless, he returned to sobriety with regular support group meetings and dedicated efforts to overcome his addiction.

However, the network required regular drug tests from Fritz to continue with the show, a condition he struggled to fulfill. Ultimately, American Pickers officially announced his departure in 2021.