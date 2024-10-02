Mike Wolfe reveals details about his relationship with Frank Fritz before his death

Mike Wolfe, the co-star of American Pickers, has shared new insights into his relationship with longtime friend and co-host Frank Fritz, who passed away on September 30 at the age of 60.

Fritz, who had been battling health issues since suffering a stroke in 2022, had a complicated relationship with Wolfe, but the two mended their friendship in the final years of Fritz’s life.

The two men had been friends for decades and became household names when American Pickers premiered in 2010.

Together, they traveled across the U.S., searching for antiques and uncovering hidden treasures, which made the show a hit.

However, their relationship took a downturn after Fritz struggled with addiction and underwent extensive medical treatment, including a back surgery that left him with nearly 200 stitches.

As Fritz entered rehab, the dynamic between the two stars changed dramatically.

Frank Fritz publicly called out Mike Wolfe over American Pickers

In 2021, Fritz publicly revealed that Wolfe had not reached out to him during his recovery, and tensions escalated when Wolfe decided to continue the show without him.

The decision to replace Fritz with Wolfe’s brother, Robbie, led to backlash from fans, with many expressing frustration over the move​.

Fritz himself commented at the time that it was the network’s decision, not his, to leave the show. This marked one of the lowest-rated seasons of American Pickers.

Despite their falling out, Wolfe expressed his concern and support for Fritz following his stroke. Over the last year, the two reportedly spent time together and reconciled.

Mike Wolfe blamed Fritz’s addiction problem for damaging friendship

According to TVShowAce, Wolfe acknowledged that Fritz’s battle with addiction was a key factor in their estrangement.

He expressed his desire to reconnect but admitted it had been difficult, saying, “I would love to talk with him again, but he just can’t get it right. Frank is going through a lot personally with his addictions.”

Despite this, Fritz had shared in an interview with The Sun that he had achieved 11 months of sobriety following his time in rehab.

By May 2023, the two reunited over Memorial Day weekend, marking a significant step toward repairing their friendship. Reports suggested that they were on good terms as Wolfe sought to make amends after Fritz’s departure from American Pickers

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Wolfe shared his grief at losing his friend, stating, “I’ve known Frank for more than half my life, and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I’ve seen… Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself”​

Wolfe’s emotional tribute also reflected on their decades of friendship and adventures on the road, noting that their time spent searching for antiques together was unforgettable. “I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home,” he added.

Fans of the show have been quick to offer condolences, remembering Fritz as a beloved figure who contributed significantly to the show’s charm and success.

As Wolfe continues to mourn the loss of his friend, many reflect on the pair’s unique bond and the challenges they faced together on and off camera.

American Pickers returns for Season 26 on Wednesday, October 9 at 8/7c on HISTORY.