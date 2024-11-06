Mike Wolfe confirms American Pickers renewed for Season 27 amid ratings dip

American Pickers, the long-standing reality series that premiered on the History Channel in 2010, has been renewed for its 27th season, as announced by host Mike Wolfe.

This news comes amid a notable decline in viewership during the current 26th season.

In a recent Instagram post, Wolfe shared: “Morning porch vibes from the great state of Tennessee. Enjoying some much-needed downtime before we start shooting a new season of @americanpickers.”

Reflecting on the show’s journey, he added, “It was 2004 when I picked up a camera and started filming Frank and my Two Lane adventures.”

“Now almost 500 episodes in, my heart is humbled and grateful that you all still tune in to see America and its great people through our lens.”

Wolfe also acknowledged the challenges the show’s team faced, stating, “Just like yours, the family that we have created has been through so much together. Beauty and some sadness around our table. But we remain focused on sharing history and how it connects us all.”

American Pickers continues as Mike Wolfe mourns Frank Fritz’s death

The announcement follows the passing of former co-host Frank Fritz, who died on September 30, 2024, at the age of 60. Fritz had suffered a stroke in July 2022 and had been under conservatorship due to health complications.

His departure from the show in 2020 was attributed to health issues and personal challenges, including struggles with addiction. Wolfe paid tribute to Fritz, describing him as “a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny.”

Season 26 of American Pickers premiered in October 2024 but has experienced a significant drop in ratings. The episode aired on October 30 attracted only 442,000 viewers, marking the lowest viewership of the season. This decline is notable compared to previous seasons, where episodes often garnered over 900,000 viewers.

Despite the ratings slump, the show’s renewal for a 27th season indicates the network’s confidence in its enduring appeal.

Wolfe, along with co-hosts Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby, continues to explore America’s hidden treasures, bringing stories of history and culture to audiences.

Frank Fritz’s absence from American Pickers hasn’t gone unnoticed

Frank Fritz’s departure and subsequent death had a profound impact on American Pickers.

Known for his dynamic on-screen chemistry with Wolfe, Fritz brought a unique charm and deep knowledge of antiques that resonated with fans.

His absence created a noticeable void in the series, contributing to a shift in its tone and format.

The show’s ratings saw fluctuations as audiences adapted to the change, and his death further underscored the emotional and personal struggles that had surrounded the series in recent years.

As the team prepares for the upcoming season, fans remain hopeful that American Pickers will continue to deliver engaging content that celebrates the nation’s rich heritage.

Catch the current season of American Pickers on History Channel on Wednesdays at 9/8c.