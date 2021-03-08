Mike Sorrentino wants his unborn son to avoid trouble with the law, Jersey Shore star will teach him this

Mike Sorrentino opens up about lessons he’d like to teach his son so he can avoid trouble with the law. Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino finally shared their pregnancy news with their Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars on the mid-season finale.

Their roommates were ecstatic for them and knew how much starting a family meant to Mike and Lauren.

The couple has been through a lot over the years between Mike’s battle with addiction, his stint behind bars, and then the pregnancy loss shortly following Mike’s return from prison.

Lauren has stood by Mike’s side as he’s made a complete transformation and changed himself for the better. He recently celebrated five years of sobriety and has continued to advocate for those going through recovery.

Now, with a son on the way, Mike has one major lesson he’d like to teach his son, and that’s to avoid any trouble with the law.

Mike will teach his son to stay out of trouble with the law

On their podcast Here’s The Sitch with Mike & Laurens, the couple opened up about their emotions as they’ve gone through their pregnancy journey and the things they’ve learned along the way.

Mike and Lauren opened up about the various lessons they’d like to teach their son as he grows up.

After spending time in prison for tax evasion, one of the more important life lessons for Mike was wanting his son to know how to handle his money.

He said, “When I was younger, no one really taught you how to file taxes. It’s kind of ironic but I would definitely teach my son about taxes and filing.”

Mike stressed that issues with taxes could bring trouble years after they’ve been filed, which was the case for him when he dealt with the repercussions of his actions. He said it would be important for his son to also know how to use a computer to make filing his taxes easier on him.

Mike plans to utilize the knowledge he gained while in recovery in hopes that those lessons can help his son live a better life. He emphasized the importance of good communication, especially when it comes to life’s problems.

He said, “If you have trouble with communication, you’re going to trip over things you can easily step over.”

Lauren has continued to update fans on her pregnancy with weekly photos of her baby bump.

Mike confirms the start of filming

As Mike and Lauren prepare to welcome their son in just a few months, they also confirmed that they’ve begun filming the second half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 4.

TMZ reported that the cast began shooting as they quarantined with their families at Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania.

The cast will still need to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and were all tested prior to their arrival.

Mike and Lauren confirmed that there is still a lot of excitement to come in the second half of the season. Their biggest excitement of all will be to continue documenting their pregnancy journey and sharing in the milestone with their beloved castmates.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.