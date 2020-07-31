Mike Sorrentino denies cheating on wife Lauren, fires back at Jersey Shore hater with facts

Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino has been dubbed ‘The Inspiration’ by fans after he turned his hard-partying life around.

In the years since Jersey Shore ended, Mike has gotten sober, started new business ventures, served time in prison for crimes committed between 2010 and 2012, and married Lauren, his college sweetheart.

Mike credits Lauren with helping him make changes for the better. He celebrated four years sober last December, and he and Lauren will celebrate their second wedding anniversary in November. Lauren stuck by his side throughout his time in prison, and the two appear to be as in love as ever.

One fan, however, doubted Mike’s commitment to his wife. The fan questioned Mike and Lauren’s relationship timeline on Instagram, but Mike quickly fired back to defend himself and his relationship.

A fan calls Mike out on Instagram

Yesterday, Mike posted a throwback photo of himself with Lauren from their college days.

Some fans, who apparently didn’t know that the pair had dated and split prior to Mike’s run on Jersey Shore, wrongly assumed that they had been together the whole time.

“Let me ask you a question when you did the show Jersey shore Mike were you still dating Lauren’s,” one fan asked.

“No we were broken up when the first jersey shore started,” Mike clarified. He explained further, saying that they “eventually reconnected after the first jersey shore ended.”

But another fan seemed to not get the message. “And you continued to cheat on her those subsequent seasons? Boooooo!” they commented.

Mike didn’t take well to the accusations of infidelity. “Your an idiot,” he began, “If you read the above caption it says we broke up season 1 of jersey shore and reconnected when it ended after season 6. So when Jersey shore family vacation started we were back together. SMFH”

The Situation is famously devoted to Lauren, so his irritability about the accusation is certainly predictable. Fortunately, his comment put the whole thing to rest.

Mike and Lauren have been very busy lately

Mike and Lauren have wasted no time since Mike’s release. The two have talked on the show about wanting to start a family, and although there hasn’t been a pregnancy announcement yet, fans think it’s possible they may see one soon.

The couple has confirmed that they’re all in for the new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which will also feature Ronnie, Pauly, Vinnie, and Angelina.

They’ve also started some business ventures, including a podcast and an online store. Mike is even dishing out coronavirus advice and spending time helping addicts, a passion of his since he became sober.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus from MTV.