Jersey Shore Family Vacation renewed: When will Season 4 premiere on MTV?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was officially renewed for a fourth season on June 25, but a release date has yet to be confirmed. Due to COVID-19, filming has been pushed back, so it’s expected that the next season will premiere sometime in 2021.

Not all the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars will be returning

So far, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio, and Angelina Pivarnick are all confirmed to be returning.

Vinny Guadagnino reacted with excitement on Twitter when news of season 4 was announced. He wrote, “Don’t worry #JSFamilyVacation fans. We not going anywhere!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has made it very clear that she will not be back. On her podcast It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey, Snooki confirmed she won’t be on the show after season 3 due to the fact that her life has changed so much.

She’s a mom now and has a hard time leaving her children to go film. On top of that, she just isn’t that into partying anymore, which is totally understandable.

On the podcast, she explained, “I wanna be home with the kids. You know, like, I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Season 3 ended with drama at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding

It’s been rumored that another big reason behind Nicole’s decision to leave the show was the drama that went down at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. Nicole, along with Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley and Deena Cortese, gave a bridesmaid speech that left Angelina furious and wedding guests upset.

Read More Angelina Pivarnick responds to Jersey Shore cast diss at Mike Sorrentino’s birthday party

Season 3 left off with all the drama and footage from the wedding, creating even more havoc on social media. Allegedly, the Jersey Shore girls aren’t even on speaking terms at the moment, but they’ve made sure to let their feelings be known on Twitter and Instagram.

There has been a lot of drama between the cast on social media

Angelina has still not let up with the scathing remarks on Twitter. On July 22, a fan tweeted, “Girl I did the same thing and I chose the wrong girl to be in my wedding you live and learn.” Angelina replied, “Yes oh I def learned.”

What does that mean for the next season of Jersey Shore? Well, being that things are on hiatus at the moment, the most fans can do is keep up with all the drama going down on social media.

At Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino’s recent birthday party, Jenni, Nicole, and Deena gave a speech teasing their friend. At the end, Mike made a joke about walking outside and freaking out, a clear reference to Angelina’s wedding meltdown.

So, things are definitely happening off-screen, and we can’t wait to see what happens when filming begins again.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.