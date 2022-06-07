Michelle Duggar shares big family news, ignores Josh Duggar’s sentence

Michelle Duggar gushed about one son while ignoring another’s misdeeds. Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Michelle Duggar has remained mainly out of the public eye since Josh Duggar’s arrest in April 2021.

She did show up in California to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, along with Jana, Jason, and James.

The Duggar matriarch decided to break her silence to announce some big news for one of her children.

Michelle Duggar praises Jackson Duggar

Some followers may have wondered where Jackson Duggar has been. Not much has been said about him, and he hasn’t been in any recent photos.

Michelle Duggar took to their family blog to share what Jackson has been up to, which of course, included attending the ALERT Academy.

She wrote, “Jackson has been looking forward to attending the ALERT Academy for a long time, and we were so thrilled to travel down to Texas recently to celebrate his big accomplishment of finishing the 9-week Basic Training program!”

While he was in Texas, Jackson celebrated his 18th birthday. This means that all of the Duggar sons are legally adults. Tyler Hutchins, Michelle’s great-nephew, is still just a teenager.

Jackson was the first Duggar child born on TV when the Duggars first got their feet wet in the business. He joins several of his brothers in graduating from the basic training portion of ALERT Academy. Joseph, Josiah, Jeremiah, Jason, and James Duggar have all attended the program in Texas. Josh, John-David, Jedidiah, and Justin did not go through the training.

Which family members attended the graduation for Jackson?

The blog included various pictures from the event. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were there to support their son. Several of the siblings were also there.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey showed up, as they live in Texas. All of the younger siblings were there, along with Tyler Hutchins. Jana, Jason, and James Duggar also took the trip to see their brother.

The married daughters were noticeably absent, as were Jeremiah and Jedidiah Duggar and their wives. Anna Duggar didn’t appear in any of the photos, which isn’t shocking given the news of her husband’s sentence of 12.5 years in federal prison.

Michelle Duggar put out a lot of effort in praising Jackson and mentioning his birthday and accomplishments. She has yet to acknowledge Josh Duggar’s sentence, though. Michelle didn’t attend any of the trial, didn’t show up to hear the verdict, and didn’t stand beside Jim Bob Duggar as the sentence was handed down. He left the courthouse alone, despite a few of his children and Anna being present.