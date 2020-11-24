Micah Plath talks dating on Welcome to Plathville, reveals marriage was possible

Welcome to Plathville has changed a lot since viewers were introduced to the Plath family.

Micah and Moriah were asked to leave the family home and are now out on their own. As they both navigate life and dating without rules, there is a lot to work out for both of them.

Dating for the Plaths

Two of the children are married and building their lives. Ethan and Olivia Plath are part of Welcome to Plathville while Hosanna and her husband, Timothy Noble, do not take part in the series.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Both Micah and Moriah are exploring the dating world. Both made it clear when they sat down with their parents, Kim and Barry Plath, that neither was prepared for the real world and dating.

Barry took it to heart and attempted to talk to Isaac Plath about it last week, which was an awkward situation.

This week, Micah will be talking about his dating life. He opened up about it while celebrating the Fourth of July with Moriah, Olivia, and Ethan. Being single was where he wanted to be as he navigated dating and finding someone to spend his life with.

A serious relationship was something he experienced right away, which almost led to him getting married. Micah put the brakes on things, realizing he wasn’t ready to be in a serious relationship, much less be married.

Read More Welcome to Plathville returns for Season 2 — Everything you need to know

What is next for Micah and Moriah Plath?

This season of Welcome to Plathville is going to be a bit more intense than last season was. Filming took a toll on Ethan and Olivia Plath, so much so that they contemplated divorce.

Moriah has opened up about a guy she is seeing and he was featured on last week’s episode. From the previews for Season 2, it looks like he will meet her parents as well. The awkward moments keep coming, but will they deter him from pursuing Moriah?

It appears that Micah may have moved on to another relationship since filming ended. While the scenes from tonight’s all-new Welcome to Plathville were filmed back in July, it looks like he just wasn’t meant to stay single.

As the Plath family moves forward with three separate households living just blocks away from each other, things are bound to get messy. Repairing the relationships will take time, but it looks like it may be possible with concessions from all sides.

Welcome to Plathville airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on TLC.