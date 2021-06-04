Meri Brown’s former Vegas home got a makeover and the new owner is about to make a huge profit

Meri Brown’s former Las Vegas home has been renovated and flipped and the new owners have listed it for more than $200,000 than she sold it for. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s former home in Las Vegas has been completely renovated and the new owners have listed it for sale, for much more than she and Kody made when they sold it.

In 2019, Meri and her husband Kody Brown sold the home on the cul-de-sac, under asking price, for $574,900.

At the time, the family was already settled in their homes in Flagstaff, Arizona, and were beginning to get desperate to sell their homes in Vegas.

Meri’s former five-bedroom four-bathroom home has been flipped and the new owners listed the property for $799,000, two years after they purchased it from the Browns.

Meri’s former home underwent a complete interior renovation

As The Sun reported, Realtor lists details of the home, which now boasts white and gray porcelain tile throughout the entire first level. The kitchen, which once had dark cabinets and granite countertops, also got a makeover.

The updated kitchen now boasts light gray cabinetry, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Meri’s beloved wet bar remained intact, upgraded with black quartz countertops.

Meri had a wall knocked down in the master bedroom to create a sitting area, which the new owners kept. They also updated the room with a modern feel by adding custom flooring trimmed with black molding.

Realtor’s site lists the bathroom with marble countertops, double sinks with a vanity in between, a separate soaking tub and oversized shower.

Outside, the home has a spacious backyard and a garage large enough to house three cars.

The home received an offer after only six days on the market

The Browns’ former home was listed for sale on May 22 and by May 28, it already had a pending offer.

Meri paid $447,017 for the home in 2013 and since it was new construction, she got to choose her homes’ design and floorplan.

Kody and Meri’s original asking price the home for was listed at $599,900 in January 2019. In March 2019, they dropped their asking price to $574,900 and it finally sold in June 2019.

The Browns haven’t yet built on Coyote Pass

Kody moved his large family from Nevada to Arizona in 2018 when they purchased a large parcel of land at Coyote Pass in Flagstaff for $820,000.

The family has yet to build on their property and continue to live as four separate families, with each wife in her own home with their respective children.

The cul-de-sac seemed to be the perfect arrangement for the Browns, making Kody’s life easier as far as visiting each wife’s house and having easy access to see his kids.

Now in Flagstaff, each of Kody’s wives lives at least 15 minutes from each other, meaning he has to do a lot of traveling to spend time with each wife and their kids.

Another move looks to be in the Browns’ near future

Kody’s second wife, Janelle, will need to find a new place to live since her rental home has been listed for sale and already has a pending offer.

Fans are wondering what the hold up is at Coyote Pass, but Kody revealed last season that the family isn’t in the financial position to build yet, despite finally selling all four of their Vegas homes.

Kody revealed his plans for the property this season, saying that he’d like to split the property up into a total of seven lots, with three of them to be used as rental properties.

The Browns certainly have some decisions to make, with two monthly mortgages, two monthly rental payments and a big chunk of land with no building plans in sight.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.