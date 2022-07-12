Memphis Smith talks self-worth, says ‘You never what you have until it is gone’

Memphis Smith brought up the idea of self-worth to her 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Memphis Smith opened up to 90 Day Fiance fans with a personal message about “self-worth” and encouraged her supporters to “remember how ‘BAD'” they are.

In the heartfelt post, Memphis did not make direct reference to herself. However, much of what she was saying could be related to different feelings she’s publically opened up about in the past in regards to her relationship with Hamza Moknii.

On Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, 34-year-old Memphis traveled to Tunisia to meet 26-year-old Hamza. She stayed there for several weeks, and the pair ended up tying the knot and finding out they were pregnant in that time.

By the Tell All, Hamza had made it to America a few weeks after the birth of their daughter. Unfortunately, their relationship seems to have fallen apart since then, with Memphis and her mother making pointed accusations in Hamza’s direction.

Memphis Smith delivered message about ‘self-worth’ to 90 Day Fiance fans

Through her Instagram Stories, Memphis issued a personal message to her following of more than 170k.

She wrote, “You never know what you have until it is gone! And I’m not just talking about materialistic things. I’m talking about self-love, self-worth, confidence and dignity.”

She continued, “It is only when the tornado ends and the dust starts to settle that you remember how ‘BAD’ you really are!”

Memphis opened up to her Instagram followers. Pic credit: @missmemphis05/Instagram

Memphis did not make mention of what prompted her supportive message or if some of that advice was also for her.

In any case, 90 Day fans know that Memphis and Hamza had a nasty and public fallout, and Memphis has been advocating for herself more on social media.

Memphis Smith recently went blonde

Last week, Memphis Smith surprised 90 Day fans by going blonde and chopping her hair into a bob haircut. She cited that blondes have more fun as she showed off her bold new look. On-screen, Memphis had long wavy brown hair, and at the Tell All, she sported a brunette bob.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.