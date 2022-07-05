Biniyam Shibre debuts new haircut in Las Vegas while hanging out with Ariela Weinberg’s mom

Biniyam Shibre had a new haircut while hanging out with Ariela Weinberg’s mom in Las Vegas. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Biniyam Shibre spent time hanging out with his partner Ariela Weinberg’s mom, Janice, and his hair was noticeably different in the video he shared.

The pair showed off their time in Las Vegas for the Fourth of July celebrations.

Ariela described during Season 2 of The Other Way that Biniyam had dreadlocks when they first met and when she went back to live with him in Ethiopia, he had cut them off.

Viewers have known Biniyam to have his hair long on the top with shaved sides, but he appeared in the video with buzzed and cropped hair.

Biniyam Shibre showed 90 Day Fiance fans his new haircut

Biniyam and Janice posted a video in conjunction on Instagram where they looked happy as they smiled while on the strip in Las Vegas.

Biniyam described their Las Vegas fun as being for the Fourth of July.

In the video, Binyam’s hair was much shorter than 90 Day Fiance viewers have gotten used to seeing on the show and his social media.

He did not address his new haircut in the post, but his changed style was very noticeable.

Biniyam filmed the video in a selfie style as he and Janice went up an escalator. Neither of them talked, but Biniyam started bobbing his head back and forth as crowd noises could be heard in the background.

Biniyam Shibre revealed his desire to have ten children

During the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, Ariela’s ex-husband Leandro asked Biniyam about having more children with Ariela.

In his response about his ideal amount of kids, Biniyam said he would be happy with ten. Leandro asserted that Ariela would not be on board with that many kids, but Biniyam said she would.

When Leandro and Biniyam confronted Ariela about how many children she was comfortable having, Ariela said she would only like to have one more.

When Ariela and Biniyam went out for breakfast, Biniyam doubled down on his desire to have ten children, which caught Ariela by surprise.

She reminded him that their finances weren’t good and that he already had two children, both notions of which Biniyam appeared to brush off as hindrances.

All the talk of more kids was happening while Biniyam and Ariela had a pregnancy scare. While Ariela’s pregnancy test came back negative, Biniyam was hoping for it to be positive.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.