Melissa Gorga’s RHONJ co-stars gush over her ‘beautiful family’

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is living her best life with her family.

Ahead of the Season 14 finale airing, Melissa and Joe Gorga took their kids to Italy.

Melissa shared a carousel of photos from their vacation, noting that she wanted her kids to see the world.

She and Joe share three children: two sons and one daughter, Antonia, who was named after his mother.

Their children aren’t super active on social media, so they often leave kind remarks when followers see the Gorga trio.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Melissa got support from her RHONJ co-stars this time, who gushed over her “beautiful family.”

The carousel opened with the family, and Melissa captioned the share, “Showing them the world. Especially the important places🇮🇹 ❣️ #rhonj.”

RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda gush over ‘beautiful family’

It didn’t take long for the comment section to fill up.

Melissa Gorga has critics and fans, but her The Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars came in to support her.

Margaret Josephs said, “Enjoy your beautiful family ❤️❤️🇮🇹💋.”

Rachel Fuda wrote “Gorgeous family.”

And The Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian, dropped by to show Melissa love, writing, “Beautiful family ❤️.”

Melissa finds support. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

Melissa Gorga is still feuding with Teresa Giudice

Things have not rebounded following a very tense RHONJ Season 13 between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

Their relationship has been up and down since Melissa and Joe Gorga joined The Real Housewives of New Jersey in Season 3. Teresa wasn’t happy about it back then and isn’t happy about it now.

Season 14 showed very little interaction between the sisters-in-law, except for the finale. The explosive fight at Rails Steakhouse will feature a screaming match between Teresa and Melissa.

Things between the pair are past repair, though many viewers were hoping they would be able to work things out for the sake of their children. Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case, as Gia Giudice has been vocal about her aunt and uncle.

The status of Season 15 is still up in the air. Nothing will be decided until 2025. As for the remainder of the year, Bravo will have to figure out what they plan to do with the group of women who behaved so badly that the reunion was canceled.

Even if Melissa’s time on RHONJ is up, she still has plenty to worry about with a huge social media following, a store, and more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.