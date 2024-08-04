Margaret Josephs is ready to watch it ‘all blow up’ in epic finale as RHONJ fans react

Margaret Josephs is gearing up for battle and it’s all going down tonight during The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale, titled “Off The Rails.”

The cast members are all teasing the mob-styled Season 14 finale which will also spell the end of an era for viewers as the future of RHONJ remains uncertain.

Recent claims are that the show will be put on pause until 2025 likely to get the bitter taste of a tragic season from our palates.

The Bravo executives are also unsure about what to do with the popular franchise amid this major cast divide, which makes it impossible to film another season as is.

They will be taking time to let things settle down as fans continue their vitriol online, picking teams among the Jersey cast.

Meanwhile, it’s not goodbye quite yet for The Garden State gals. Episode 13 will play out tonight followed by an alternative Season 14 reunion the following week.

Margaret Josephs teases a ‘blow up’ in the RHONJ Season 14 finale

Margaret Josephs dressed for the occasion, ready to kill it, in all black with her stylish blonde bob and tinted, oversized sunglasses.

“Drop the bomb and take the cannolis!! 💣😜 Tune in tonight to watch it all blow up in an epic season finale @bravotv #rhonj,” she captioned the post.

Margaret’s promo has RHONJ fans eager to see the finale as they exclaimed excitement in the comment section of her post.

“Can’t wait to watch!! But always hate that it’s over! Love You Margaret ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“Cannot wait to see what happens,” added someone else.

One viewer exclaimed, “I’m soo ready!! Those flowers were everything 😂😂 I’m taking notes cause baby you’re a CLASSIC❤️🔥❤️🔥.”

Another added, “Gurrrrl, I’m already shook & it hasn’t even aired yet. Bring me an extra dirty martini & a fan cause I’m already getting the vapors! 😅”

“Ahhh the end of an era! Thank you so much on contributing to my 14 year run on this show! Up and onwards ✈️ love you Marge xo 😘,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Dolores Catania wants an end to the war

Margaret wasn’t the only one who teased the Season 14 finale on social media.

Dolores Catania also promoted the episode, along with her guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen which will air after the finale.

The RHONJ star posted several photos of Rails Steakhouse where the finale was filmed, along with snaps of her all-black outfit — fitting for the somber mood of the episode.

“The war stops now….” -Don Vito Corleone,” wrote Dolores in her caption. “Tune in tonight for this epic finale of #rhonj at 8pm EST followed by WWHL tonight at 9:15pm EST with @dannypellegrino and I 🖤.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.