RHONJ delays filming following chaotic Season 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 will be one for the books.

After a very intense Season 13 finale, things among the women were fractured beyond repair. When filming resumed, things became more complicated, leading to a season finale that ended with broken glass and a canceled reunion.

There has been plenty of speculation about Season 15 of RHONJ, but the network has not released anything concrete yet.

However, that doesn’t mean that insiders aren’t talking and information isn’t being leaked.

It seems a reboot of sorts is happening, but it’s said to be more like The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 instead of The Real Housewives of New York City, where they started from the ground up.

Here’s what’s being said about Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

RHONJ being put ‘on ice’ after filming Season 14 non-reunion

With The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 finale to watch and the upcoming non-reunion, viewers are curious about what will happen moving forward.

Canceling a reunion is unheard of, and that doesn’t bode well for scoring another season.

According to a source who spoke directly to the Daily Mail, RHONJ will be put “on ice” for the rest of 2024.

Filming ended in July for the non-reunion special after the reunion was canceled, and things will be tabled until 2025.

There won’t be answers anytime soon, and it’s not even clear if there will be a Season 15 for sure.

The source said, “It can be a cast shakeup with only some cast members coming back, it can be rebooted, or RHONJ can be cancelled[sic] altogether – nothing is off the table.”

Which cast members will return for RHONJ Season 15?

If Bravo chooses to change up the cast instead of a total reboot, there are varying opinions about who should be asked back.

Jennifer Aydin recently talked about what she would do if her run on RHONJ ended, and her response was met with heavy criticism.

However, it seems any casting rumors circulating now are just that — rumors.

The source told the publication, “The cast for the new season is not going to be decided anytime soon. Casting is not something Bravo is rushing into. It’s not even going to start to take form until next year.”

They also admitted that a few could be axed for good following some of the incidents during Season 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.