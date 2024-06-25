Melissa Gorga thinks a reconciliation with Kathy Wakile could happen — Here’s why

Not all hope is lost for a Gorga and Wakile reconciliation — at least not where Melissa Gorga is concerned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently talked about how Kathy and her husband, Richie Wakile, bought a lot on their street.

It’s been years since the Gorgas and Wakiles interacted after a massive blowout following a RHONJ reunion.

Joe Gorga and Rosie Pierri were incredibly close on the show, which was also the case when they were children. Rosie is Kathy’s sister, and their mother is the sister of Teresa’s dad, Giacinto Gorga.

The cousins appeared on the show from Seasons 3 through 7, though in the latter Seasons 6 and 7, Kathy was only credited in a “friend of” role.

Despite the feud and several years of no contact, Melissa hopes she and Joe can reconcile and build a relationship while being neighbors.

Melissa Gorga is open to reconciling with Kathy Wakile

While appearing on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, Melissa Gorga talked about Kathy and Richie Wakile buying a lot on their street.

She revealed she had seen them drive by, but there hadn’t been any contact — yet.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star said, “I secretly hope Joe and Kathy are walking down the street one day and bump into each other. At the end of the day, Kathy’s a good person.”

Melissa hinted that Joe may regret backing up Teresa Giudice in the feud with Kathy, noting that she thought he “enjoyed Kathy.”

RHONJ viewers know there was nothing better than the friendship between Joe and Rosie Pierri. The two were funny; she was just one of the guys when the cast got together.

Melissa noted, “Growing up, those two were extremely close — Joe and Rosie — so I do think it’s unfortunate. That’s family, and they’re not together.”

Season 14 of RHONJ is bringing the drama

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is making waves, and it’s no longer the drama between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice making headlines.

They aren’t even speaking during cast events when they are both present and haven’t invited each other to the events they host.

However, Margaret Josephs made waves after Jackie Goldschneider decided to switch to Teresa’s side. With one screenshot, she alienated Dolores Catania from Jackie.

As the season continues, Jackie is being called the “laughingstock of Bravo” by Rachel Fuda after the most recent episode.

There is an obvious divide among the cast, and it seems Melissa and Teresa are the least of anyone’s problems.

Perhaps, with the dissolution of any relationship with Teresa Giudice, Kathy and Richie Wakile would be open to rebuilding with Melissa and Joe Gorga.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays on 8/7c on Bravo.